Indian indices may open flat to negative on Aug 22, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator was 30 points down earlier this morning, trading around 25,092.

On Aug 21, Indian benchmark indices ended higher on sixth consecutive session. At close, the Sensex was up 142.87 points and ended at 82,000.71. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 33.20 points closed at 25,083.75.

The biggest Nifty gainers were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and SBI Life Insurance. However, the losers were Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Power Grid Corporation, Eternal, and Tata Consumer Products.

On the sectoral front, pharma index rose 1%, realty index added 0.4% each. On the other hand, auto index shed 0.3% and FMCG index declined 0.6%.

In broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday.

On Aug 22, at 7.55 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 28.52 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 61.62 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 89.13 points.

U.S stocks fluctuated early in the session on Thursday.

The S&P 500 slid 25.61 points to 6,370.17. The Nasdaq fell 75.55 points to 21,100.31. Meanwhile, the Dow declined 152.81 points to 44,785.50.