Indices may open higher on Aug 18, 2025

18 Aug 2025 , 09:04 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a strong opening on August 18, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator, was 240 points higher earlier this morning, trading at 24,887.

On August 14, indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session. At close, the Sensex was up 57.75 points at 80,597.66. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 11.95 points at 24,631.30.

Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla were among the top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Titan Company, ITC.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index was 0.2% down, while smallcap index ended 0.6% lower.

Global markets:

Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy talks. The stocks in Japan gains, Australia and South Korea slip. Brent crude falls 0.3% after US-Russia summit ends without escalation.

The US stocks also ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.86 pointsto 44,946.12. However, the S&P 500 lost 18.74 points to 6,449.80. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite lost 87.69 points to 21,622.98.

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 19th August 2025

19 Aug 2025|06:40 AM
UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

UPI Daily Transactions Hit ₹90,446 Crore, SBI Tops 5.2 Billion Transfers

18 Aug 2025|04:09 PM
Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

Dilip Buildcon JV secures ₹1,500 Crore project; stock jumps ~3%

18 Aug 2025|02:32 PM
Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

18 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

Kotak Mahindra bags UAE License for offering investment services

