Indices may open higher on Aug 18, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a strong opening on August 18, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator, was 240 points higher earlier this morning, trading at 24,887.

On August 14, indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session. At close, the Sensex was up 57.75 points at 80,597.66. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 11.95 points at 24,631.30.

Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla were among the top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers were IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Titan Company, ITC.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index was 0.2% down, while smallcap index ended 0.6% lower.

Global markets:

Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of Trump-Zelenskiy talks. The stocks in Japan gains, Australia and South Korea slip. Brent crude falls 0.3% after US-Russia summit ends without escalation.

The US stocks also ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.86 pointsto 44,946.12. However, the S&P 500 lost 18.74 points to 6,449.80. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite lost 87.69 points to 21,622.98.