Indices may open higher on Feb 06, 2025

6 Feb 2025 , 09:12 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open positive on Feb 06, 2025. The GIFT NIFTY was trading 53 points higher earlier this morning around 23,801.5.

On Feb 05, the indices closed negative. The Sensex dropped 312.53 points to 78,271.28, while the Nifty falls 42.95 points to 23,696.30.

The top losers were Asian Paints, Titan Company, Nestlé India, HUL, and Britannia Industries on Nifty index. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, and Adani Ports were the top gainers.

Among sectors, FMCG, consumer durables, realty, and auto ended in red. Oil & gas, metal, media, energy, and PSU bank indices gained between 1-1.8%.

The Nifty Midcap index rose 0.7%, while the Nifty Smallcap index climbed nearly 2%.

Global markets:

The global markets opened advanced after stocks and bonds rose on Wall Street.

The US market indices also ended higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 317.24 points to close at 44,873.28. The S&P 500 rose 23.60 points. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite ended 38.32 points higher at 19,692.33.

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

