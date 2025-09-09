iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Indices may open higher on Sept 09, 2025

9 Sep 2025 , 09:07 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive start of the day on Sept 09, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator was trading 30 points higher this morning around 24,938.50.

On Sept 08, 2025, the Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 76.54 points at 80,787.30. Meanwhile, the Nifty was closed 32.15 points up at 24,773.15.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto are the top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers are Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

In broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose around 0.3% each.

On the sectoral front, Auto, realty oil & gas, PSU Bank, metal indexes ended higher. However, the IT index ended 0.75% down.

Global markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Monday.

On Sept 09, Asian markets are trading higher tracking Wall Street gains. At 8.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 10.65, points the Nikkei 225 was up by 88.99 points, and the Hang Seng index was up by 336.75 points.

In the U.S., stocks moved moderately higher during trading on Monday.

The Nasdaq climbed 98.31 points to 21,978.70. The Dow increased 114.09 points to 45,514.95. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 13.65 points to 6,495.15.

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • Stock Market Indices
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Glenmark subsidiary gets $700 Million in licensing deal; stock gains

Glenmark subsidiary gets $700 Million in licensing deal; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:31 PM
Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:10 PM
Sensex and Nifty rise in midday trade; IT stocks lead gains

Sensex and Nifty rise in midday trade; IT stocks lead gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|02:03 PM
Morepen Laboratories Inks JV With UAE’s Bimedical FZE; Stock Jumps 4%

Morepen Laboratories Inks JV With UAE’s Bimedical FZE; Stock Jumps 4%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|01:44 PM
ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

ACME Solar expands BESS portfolio beyond 5 GWh with latest 2 GWh procurement

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Sep 2025|01:01 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.