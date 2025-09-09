Indices may open higher on Sept 09, 2025

Indian benchmark indices likely to have a positive start of the day on Sept 09, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early stock market indicator was trading 30 points higher this morning around 24,938.50.

On Sept 08, 2025, the Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 76.54 points at 80,787.30. Meanwhile, the Nifty was closed 32.15 points up at 24,773.15.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto are the top gainers on the Nifty. However, the losers are Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

In broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rose around 0.3% each.

On the sectoral front, Auto, realty oil & gas, PSU Bank, metal indexes ended higher. However, the IT index ended 0.75% down.

Global markets:

Asian stocks advanced on Monday.

On Sept 09, Asian markets are trading higher tracking Wall Street gains. At 8.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was down by 10.65, points the Nikkei 225 was up by 88.99 points, and the Hang Seng index was up by 336.75 points.

In the U.S., stocks moved moderately higher during trading on Monday.

The Nasdaq climbed 98.31 points to 21,978.70. The Dow increased 114.09 points to 45,514.95. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 13.65 points to 6,495.15.