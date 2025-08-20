iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Indices may open lower on Aug 20, 2025

20 Aug 2025 , 08:55 AM

Indian benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, likely to have a negative opening on Aug 20, 2025. The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Indian stock market was 40 points down earlier this morning, trading around 24,969.50.

On August 19, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note.

At close, the Sensex was up 370.64 points to end at 81,644.39. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 103.70 points and close at 24,980.65.

The biggest Nifty gainers included Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto. On the contrary, the losers were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M.

Among sectors, except for pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in green. The telecom, FMCG, media, auto, and oil & gas sectors were up 1% each.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 1% each.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday.

On Aug 20, at 7.46 AM IST, the CSI 300 index was up by 2.57 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 711.32 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was down by 103.40 points.

The U.S stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

The Nasdaq ended the day just off its lows of the session, falling 314.82 points to 21,314.95. The S&P 500 also slid 37.78 points to 6,411.37. Meanwhile, the Dow inched up 10.45 points to 44,922.27 post reaching intraday high.

