Sensex and Nifty in Green; M&M Hits 52-Week High

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green as of 1:32 Pm on Tuesday. Sensex is trading at 83,638, which is a 102 points surge or up 0.12%, whereas Nifty is trading at 25,619 which is 48 points surge or 0.19% up. In the NSE, 1178 stocks advances, and 1610 stocks decline. in Nifty 50, 32 shares advances and 17 shares dips.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bharat Elec, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, M&M. Top losers in Sensex are Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, TMPV, Power Grid Corp. M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Interglobe aviation, Bharat Elec, HDFC life, Bharti Airtel. Top losers in Nifty include Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, TMPV. M&M is the only stock that hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap index is trading at 47,045, which is a 0.023% dip. Whereas, the BSE Small cap index is trading at 52,759, which is a 0.26% dip.

