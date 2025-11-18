iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty Trading in Red on November 18, 2025

18 Nov 2025 , 02:06 PM

The Indian Benchmark Index, Sensex and Nifty are trading in red. As of 1.28 p.m., Sensex is trading at 84,866.50. This is a 84 points down or 0.10 percentage dip, whereas Nifty is trading at 25,971.55. This is a 41.90 points decline or 0.16 percentage dip.

In the National Stock Exchange, 871 shares advances and 1,917 shares decline. Whereas, in Nifty 50, 13 sectors advances and 37 sectors declines.

Top gainers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. Tech Mahindra, Interglobe Aviation, Hindalco, Bajaj FinServ, and Baja Finance are the major laggards. Bharti Airtel and SBI are the two stocks to hits 52-week high in Nifty.

In Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corp, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki  are the top gainers. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Adani Ports are the top losers in Sensex. Bharti Airtel and SBI are the two stocks to hits 52-week high in Sensex. In the broader market, the BSE mid cap index is trading with a 0.49% dip. Whereas, BSE small cap index is trading with a 0.62% dip.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

