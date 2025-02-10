Top Stocks for Today - 10th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
Bharat Electricals: The company has received multiple orders of worth ₹962 crore. It also includes an order from Indian Navy for supplying Electro-Optic Fire Control Systems worth ₹610 crore.
Vedanta: The company has received two penalty orders from CGST and Central Excise Department totalling to ₹141.26 crore including payment and interest.
M&M: The net profit of the company jumped 19% to ₹2,964 crore, fueled by strong demand for SUVs and tractors. Revenue from operations also grew 20%, reaching ₹30,538 crore.
HDFC Bank: The bank has raised MCLR for overnight tenure by 5 bps to 9.20%, even as RBI cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25%.
L&T Finance: The company has approved the acquisition of Paul Merchants Finance’s gold loan business for ₹537 crore in a slump sale.
Cipla: The company has informed exchanges that it has received Voluntary Action Indicated status from USFDA for its Bengaluru’s Virgonagar manufacturing unit.
