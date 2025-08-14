Top Stocks for Today - 14th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

United Spirits: The business said that its net profit slipped as much as 13.70% on a y-o-y basis to ₹417 Crore. However, revenue registered a growth of 9.40% on a year-on-year basis. The revenue came in at ₹2,549 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter slipped as much as 9.40% to ₹644 Crore. Margins shrank to 21.30%.

BPCL: The company informed that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 registered a 141% y-o-y growth against the previous quarter. It recorded a net profit of ₹6,839 Crore. Revenue for the quarter grew marginally by 1.2% to ₹1.13 Lakh Crore. EBITDA came in 68% higher on a sequential basis to ₹10,427.66 Crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business informed the bourses and shareholders that USFDA has concluded its inspection of the SEZ II situated in Ahmedabad plant. The inspection was conducted between 11-13 August for three different products and cGMP compliance. It ended with ‘no observations’.

IRCTC: The business announced that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 jumped about 7.40% on a year-on-year basis to ₹331 Crore. It logged a revenue growth of 4% y-o-y for the quarter under review at ₹1,159.60 Crore. Furthermore, the business announced a 5.80% y-o-y growth in its EBITDA at ₹396 Crore while margins expanded to 34.20% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company said that its net profit for the quarter jumped about 29.50% to ₹66.70 Crore. Revenue registered an 18.20% y-o-y growth to stand at ₹1,702 Crore.

