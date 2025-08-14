iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 14th August 2025

14 Aug 2025 , 08:04 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

United Spirits: The business said that its net profit slipped as much as 13.70% on a y-o-y basis to ₹417 Crore. However, revenue registered a growth of 9.40% on a year-on-year basis. The revenue came in at ₹2,549 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter slipped as much as 9.40% to ₹644 Crore. Margins shrank to 21.30%.

BPCL: The company informed that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 registered a 141% y-o-y growth against the previous quarter. It recorded a net profit of ₹6,839 Crore. Revenue for the quarter grew marginally by 1.2% to ₹1.13 Lakh Crore. EBITDA came in 68% higher on a sequential basis to ₹10,427.66 Crore. 

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma business informed the bourses and shareholders that USFDA has concluded its inspection of the SEZ II situated in Ahmedabad plant. The inspection was conducted between 11-13 August for three different products and cGMP compliance. It ended with ‘no observations’.

IRCTC: The business announced that its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 jumped about 7.40% on a year-on-year basis to ₹331 Crore. It logged a revenue growth of 4% y-o-y for the quarter under review at ₹1,159.60 Crore. Furthermore, the business announced a 5.80% y-o-y growth in its EBITDA at ₹396 Crore while margins expanded to 34.20% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company said that its net profit for the quarter jumped about 29.50% to ₹66.70 Crore. Revenue registered an 18.20% y-o-y growth to stand at ₹1,702 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|03:58 PM
Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:47 PM
Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|01:21 PM
Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|11:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.