Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: RIL purchased a 74% ownership holding in Navi Mumbai IIA Private Limited for ₹1,628 Crore. CIDCO will continue to own the remaining 26% interest. With this acquisition, Navi Mumbai IIA becomes a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Biocon: The EMA’s CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) recommended approval of the pharmaceutical company’s biosimilar YESINTEK. This paves the path for Biocon to extend its presence in Europe, with YESINTEK serving critical medical needs.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, paid €2.5 million for a 25% ownership position in Edgelab S.p.A. This investment is consistent with Bharat Forge’s strategy focus on expanding its capabilities in high-tech defense and aerospace manufacturing.

Lupin: Lupin Limited has announced the acquisition of three anti-diabetes trademarks from Boehringer Ingelheim: GIBTULIO, GIBTULIO MET, and AJADUO. This move will help Lupin strengthen its diabetes care offering in India. By March 2024, the business intends to have secured full rights to these trademarks.

RITES: The Navratna firm has received a project implementation service order from the Ministry of External Affairs to build an Integrated Check Post. The ₹297.67 Crore initiative aims to strengthen India’s border infrastructure in 59 months.

