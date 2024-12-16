iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024 , 07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: RIL purchased a 74% ownership holding in Navi Mumbai IIA Private Limited for ₹1,628 Crore. CIDCO will continue to own the remaining 26% interest. With this acquisition, Navi Mumbai IIA becomes a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Biocon: The EMA’s CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) recommended approval of the pharmaceutical company’s biosimilar YESINTEK. This paves the path for Biocon to extend its presence in Europe, with YESINTEK serving critical medical needs.

Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, paid €2.5 million for a 25% ownership position in Edgelab S.p.A. This investment is consistent with Bharat Forge’s strategy focus on expanding its capabilities in high-tech defense and aerospace manufacturing.

Lupin: Lupin Limited has announced the acquisition of three anti-diabetes trademarks from Boehringer Ingelheim: GIBTULIO, GIBTULIO MET, and AJADUO. This move will help Lupin strengthen its diabetes care offering in India. By March 2024, the business intends to have secured full rights to these trademarks.

RITES: The Navratna firm has received a project implementation service order from the Ministry of External Affairs to build an Integrated Check Post. The ₹297.67 Crore initiative aims to strengthen India’s border infrastructure in 59 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • top stocks today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.