iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 16th July 2025

16 Jul 2025 , 09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ICICI Lombard: The company on Tuesday reported a 29% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹747 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The private insurer had posted a PAT of ₹580 crore in the April-June period of FY25.

Just Dial: The company on Tuesday reported a 13% rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, reaching ₹159.6 crore as per its regulatory filing. Its net revenue from operations increased by about 6% to ₹297.8 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The on Tuesday reported a 29% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹747 crore for the first quarter of this financial year. The private insurer had posted a PAT of ₹580 crore during April-June in FY25. The company’s total income grew to ₹6,083 crore in the June quarter of FY26, up from ₹5,352 crore in the same period last year.

Allcargo Terminals: Multimodal logistics company Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) announced on Tuesday to raise funds. It plans to raise ₹38.28 crore by issuing up to 1.32 crore fully convertible warrants to its promoters and promoter group.

Biocon: Biocon’s arm, Biocon Biologics, has got the US FDA’s approval for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz), 100 units/mL. It is now the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart). KIRSTY is one of the fast-acting human insulin. It helps manage blood sugar levels in both adults and children with diabetes.

Bajaj Finserv: IRDAI has cleared the transfer of 26% equity shares held by Allianz SE in its two insurance joint ventures, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company — to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment (the promoter), and Jamnalal Sons (part of the promoter group).

Related Tags

  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
  • stocks in news
  • stocks to watch
  • top stocks today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:18 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:52 PM
Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:34 PM
HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

HDB Financial posts 2% YoY decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.