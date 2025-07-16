Top Stocks for Today - 16th July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
ICICI Lombard: The company on Tuesday reported a 29% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹747 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The private insurer had posted a PAT of ₹580 crore in the April-June period of FY25.
Just Dial: The company on Tuesday reported a 13% rise in net profit for the April-June quarter, reaching ₹159.6 crore as per its regulatory filing. Its net revenue from operations increased by about 6% to ₹297.8 crore in the first quarter of FY26.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The on Tuesday reported a 29% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹747 crore for the first quarter of this financial year. The private insurer had posted a PAT of ₹580 crore during April-June in FY25. The company’s total income grew to ₹6,083 crore in the June quarter of FY26, up from ₹5,352 crore in the same period last year.
Allcargo Terminals: Multimodal logistics company Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) announced on Tuesday to raise funds. It plans to raise ₹38.28 crore by issuing up to 1.32 crore fully convertible warrants to its promoters and promoter group.
Biocon: Biocon’s arm, Biocon Biologics, has got the US FDA’s approval for KIRSTY (Insulin Aspart-xjhz), 100 units/mL. It is now the first and only interchangeable biosimilar to NovoLog (Insulin Aspart). KIRSTY is one of the fast-acting human insulin. It helps manage blood sugar levels in both adults and children with diabetes.
Bajaj Finserv: IRDAI has cleared the transfer of 26% equity shares held by Allianz SE in its two insurance joint ventures, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company — to Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment (the promoter), and Jamnalal Sons (part of the promoter group).
