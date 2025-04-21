Top Stocks for Today - 21st April 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial Services: The company reported an 18% rise in revenue for Q4, reaching ₹493.2 crore. This growth was led by strong performance in lending, leasing, and digital financial services.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector bank reported a net profit of ₹17,616 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a 6.7% rise compared to the same period last year.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12,630 crore for Q4FY25, up 18% year-on-year, highlighting a strong performance for the private sector lender.

Infosys: The company now expects its FY26 revenue growth in constant currency terms to be between 0% and 3%, lower than the earlier projection of 4.5% to 5% made in December.

JSW Energy: as per reports, the company is working on Vision 3.0, set to be unveiled in the next 2-3 months. It will revise the company’s earlier target of 20 GW capacity and 40 GWh storage by 2030, reflecting rising demand and a supportive policy environment.

TCS: The company has partnered with Vianai Systems, a top provider of enterprise GenAI solutions, to offer advanced AI tools that help business leaders make smarter decisions.