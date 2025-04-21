iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 21st April 2025

21 Apr 2025 , 09:30 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Jio Financial Services: The company reported an 18% rise in revenue for Q4, reaching ₹493.2 crore. This growth was led by strong performance in lending, leasing, and digital financial services.

HDFC Bank: India’s largest private sector bank reported a net profit of ₹17,616 crore for Q4 FY25, marking a 6.7% rise compared to the same period last year.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹12,630 crore for Q4FY25, up 18% year-on-year, highlighting a strong performance for the private sector lender.

Infosys: The company now expects its FY26 revenue growth in constant currency terms to be between 0% and 3%, lower than the earlier projection of 4.5% to 5% made in December.

JSW Energy: as per reports, the company is working on Vision 3.0, set to be unveiled in the next 2-3 months. It will revise the company’s earlier target of 20 GW capacity and 40 GWh storage by 2030, reflecting rising demand and a supportive policy environment.

TCS: The company has partnered with Vianai Systems, a top provider of enterprise GenAI solutions, to offer advanced AI tools that help business leaders make smarter decisions.

Most Read News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Appoints Capt (Retd) Jagmohan as CMD

22 Apr 2025|11:00 PM
TCS to upgrade retail trading platform for ICICI Securities

22 Apr 2025|01:46 PM
Tata Investment’s Q4 net profit tanks ~38%

22 Apr 2025|01:43 PM
Coal India, DVC sign pact for ₹16,500 Crore deal

22 Apr 2025|01:41 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on April 22, 2025

22 Apr 2025|01:32 PM
