Top Stocks for Today - 29th July 2025

29 Jul 2025 , 08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

GAIL: The business posted its results for the quarter ended June 2025 and reported a 30.77% year-on-year decline in its net profit. The business said that it posted a net profit of ₹1,886 Crore for the quarter under review. In the previous corresponding quarter, it logged a net profit of ₹2,723.98 Crore.

PNC Infratech: The infra business informed that it emerged as the L1 (first lowest) bidder for a mining services contract. As per the details shared by the company, this contract was floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. The company will handle, transport, and other mining services.

NTPC Green: The business logged a 59% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26. The business informed that its net profit for the quarter came in higher at ₹220 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit came in at ₹138 Crore, supported by higher generation and a steady operational performance.

Waaree Energies: The business posted robust results for the first quarter of FY26. The company reported a 20.3% growth in its net profit sequentially to ₹745 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, it reported net profit of ₹619 Crore.

KEC International: The business said that its net profit jumped as much as 42.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹125 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted a net profit of ₹87.60 Crore. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

