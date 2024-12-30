Top Stocks for Today - 30th December 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hero MotoCorp: The company has expanded its relationship with Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc to include additional variants of the Harley-Davidson X440, as well as the development and production of a new motorbike.

Coforge: The board has approved the merging of Cigniti Technologies and Coforge. Currently, Coforge controls 54% of Cigniti’s increased share capital. Cigniti shareholders will get one equity share in Coforge for every five shares owned.

PNC Infratech: The company has acquired in-principle clearance from the National Highways Authority of India to transfer 100% of its subsidiary, PNC Infra Holdings’ stake in PNC Chitratlurga Highways (special purpose vehicle) to Highways Infrastructure Trust.

Reliance Industries: Karkinos, a technology-driven, oncology-focused healthcare platform, was acquired by the firm for ₹375 Crore. In its filing, Reliance stated that its subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, subscribed for and was allotted 1 Crore equity shares of ₹10 each for cash, totaling ₹10 Crore, and 36.5 Crore optionally fully convertible debentures of ₹10 each for cash, totaling ₹365 Crore in Karkinos Healthcare.

Prestige Estates Projects: The south-based real estate developer has transferred three hotel projects to its subsidiary, Prestige hotel Ventures, for ₹313 Crore. Mulberry Shades Bengaluru Nandi Hills, A Tribute Portfolio Resort, the underlying property and all rights at Moxy Outer Ring Road, and a 57.45% equity position in Prestige Leisure Resorts are among the hospitality projects. The corporation is integrating its hotel holdings into a single vertical.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com