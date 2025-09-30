Top Stocks for Today - 30th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IRFC: The business said that it has inked major loan agreements worth ₹16,489 Crore for financing its supercritical thermal power projects. These projects are situated in Haryana and Maharashtra. The funding of ₹5,929 Crore will support the 800 MW (3rd Unit) supercritical thermal power project at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant (DCRTPP), Yamunanagar.

Bharat Electronics: The company announced that it has secured additional orders worth ₹1,092 Crore since September 16, 2025. Under this new contract, the company will offer a vast range of defence requirements such as Electronic Warfare (EW) system upgrades, defence network upgrades, etc.

Man Industries: SEBI has barred the company and three top executives from accessing the market for two years owing to alleged fund diversion. This includes the company’s Chairman also. The regulator found multiple discrepancies in its financials between 2015 to 2021.

JSW Infra: The company informed the exchanges that its subsidiary, Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited (ECTPL), has received a show cause notice (SCN) from the GST authorities, The notice alleges tax contraventions amounting to ₹96.58 Crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto business announced that it has inked a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi (TERA) for sale its entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy (SAMPO). This is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

