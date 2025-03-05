Top Stocks for Today - 5th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coforge: The digital services and solutions provider has entered into a new agreement with Nasdaq-listed Sabre Corporation, a leading travel technology company. This partnership aims to speed up product delivery and introduce new AI-powered solutions.

Adani Wilmar: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (India), popularly known as ‘Tops’ brand.

Ola Electric: The company has received letter from IFCI for non-achievement of Milestone-1 as per Schedule M of the Programme Agreement dated July 28, 2022. As per reports, the subsidiary of the company, Ola Cell Technologies, has signed a Programme Agreement with the Ministry of Heavy Industries to participate in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) scheme.

Biocon: The company’s subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received final approval from the US FDA for two ANDAs.

Power Grid: The company has won multiple projects to develop an inter-state transmission system on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis. These projects worth ₹500 crore.

Apollo Hospitals: The company is planning to establish Oncology Centre in the next 3 years. It also features India’s first Proteus One Proton System which will cost the company around ₹250 crore.