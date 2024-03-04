Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended March 01, 2024

FPIS ARE GRADUALLY RETURN AS BUYERS?
In is said that “a few swallows, do not a summer make” meaning you cannot take a short period data and extrapolate it as a long term trend. However, it would be appropriate to say that FPIs may be finally back as buyers in Indian equities after a gap of more than 2 months. The weekly data showed FPIs as net buyers in equities for the second consecutive, although they continue to gorge on debt. Of course, if you look at the overall figure of 2024, it is still the IPO market that has brough in FPI money, while they have been sellers in the secondary markets. However, look at the weekly numbers of FPI equity flows. In the current week to March 01, 2024, the FPIs were net buyers in equities to the tune of $743 Million. In the 5 weeks prior to the current week, the FPIs were net buyers of $404 Million, net sellers of $84 Million, net sellers of $618 Million, net buyers for $126 Million, and net sellers of $1,706 Million, It is not just that FPIs have been net buyers for 2 weeks in a row, but even the intensity of selling by FPIs is not visible in the last 4 weeks. That is good news.
FPIS ARE SURELY IMPRESSED BY THE GDP DATA
If there was one piece of data that must have truly impressed the FPIs, it must have been the India Q3 GDP data. There are several reasons it was gratifying. Ahead of the Q3 GDP growth announcement, the consensus estimate was at around 6.7% with the most optimistic estimate pegging the GDP growth for Q3 at 7.2%. In reality, the GDP growth for Q3 came in at an incredible 8.4%, ahead of the wildest optimism of any analyst or economist. It was not just the third quarter GDP that was impressive. The GDP growth for the full year FY24 was projected at 7.6%. That is nearly 30 bps ahead of the MOSPI’s earlier estimates and a full 60 bps ahead of the RBI estimates.
Now, the good news is that even this number may be conservative. The GDP growth for the first 3 quarters of FY24 have been above 8%. That means; for full year growth at 7.6%, the Q4 growth should be as low as 5.9%. That looks impractical when the momentum is so strong. In effect, we may see full year GDP growth also at closer to the 8% mark, which can be a game changer for FPIs. It can also expedite the move towards the $5 Trillion economy.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MARCH 01, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|
Calendar
Month
|
FPI Flows Secondary
|
FPI Flows Primary
|
FPI Flows Equity
|
FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|
Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|
(146,048.38)
|
24,608.94
|
(121,439.44)
|
(11,375.78)
|
(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|
1,27,759.75
|
43,347.14
|
1,71,106.89
|
65,954.38
|
2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|
(28,863.89)
|
3,120.34
|
(25,743.55)
|
19,150.21
|
(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|
(3,194.72)
|
4,733.60
|
1,538.88
|
30,277.95
|
31,816.83
|Mar-2024 # (₹ Crore)
|
4,181.55
|
19.76
|
4,201.31
|
(418.34)
|
3,782.97
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|
(27,877.06)
|
7,873.70
|
(20,003.36)
|
49,0069.82
|
29,006.46
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|
(3,352.51)
|
948.61
|
(2,403.90)
|
5,902.90
|
3,499.00
|
# – Recent Data is up to March 01, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
As of March 01, 2024, the FPIs consolidated their position as net buyers in the year 2024 across equity and debt combined. For calendar 2024 overall, the FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $3,499.00 Million. However, that is more because the debt inflows have more than offset equity outflows. For 2024 till date, FPIs net sold equities worth $2,403.90 Million but were net buyers in debt to the tune of $5,902.90 Million. Of course, these are early days for 2024 and we will need more data points. However, there are 2 things that emerge. Firstly, FPIs shifting between equity and debt is a signal that they are still bullish on the idea of investing in India, and are just allocating more funds to debt. Secondly, the domestic heft of mutual funds, LIC and the retail investors is so decisive today; that FPIs flows have become one of the factors; rather than the sole factor determining the course of the Indian markets.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to March 01, 2024, FPI inflows showed signs of picking up at $743 Million of net inflows into equities. This marks the second successive week of positive FPI flows into equities. More importantly, debt flows continued to be positive leaving FPIs net buyers overall in February and for calendar 2024. Here are the 6 key data points that influenced FPI action in the week to March 01, 2024.
Despite the positive flows on the GDP front and the fiscal deficit being rather well managed, the FPIs are likely to be concerned about the emerging political equations. Indian political situation has been known to be awfully fickle in the past and the high level of VIX indicates that the market could still be a sell-on-rises market. For now, FPIs are likely to stay cautious.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here we look at the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flow
|
05-Feb-24
|
228.48
|
228.48
|
27.58
|
27.58
|
06-Feb-24
|
762.88
|
991.36
|
91.88
|
119.46
|
07-Feb-24
|
-472.77
|
518.59
|
-56.91
|
62.55
|
08-Feb-24
|
-1,601.32
|
-1,082.73
|
-192.99
|
-130.44
|
08-Feb-24
|
-4,044.84
|
-5,127.57
|
-487.47
|
-617.91
|
12-Feb-24
|
330.32
|
-4,797.25
|
39.80
|
-578.11
|
13-Feb-24
|
220.37
|
-4,576.88
|
26.56
|
-551.55
|
14-Feb-24
|
233.61
|
-4,343.27
|
28.14
|
-523.41
|
15-Feb-24
|
-2,628.26
|
-6,971.53
|
-316.33
|
-839.74
|
16-Feb-24
|
1,143.05
|
-5,828.48
|
137.70
|
-702.04
|
19-Feb-24
|
0.00
|
-5,828.48
|
0.00
|
-702.04
|
20-Feb-24
|
172.68
|
-5,655.80
|
20.79
|
-681.25
|
21-Feb-24
|
2,973.50
|
-2,682.30
|
358.39
|
-322.86
|
22-Feb-24
|
393.71
|
-2,288.59
|
47.50
|
-275.36
|
23-Feb-24
|
-188.04
|
-2,476.63
|
-22.67
|
-298.03
|
26-Feb-24
|
1,551.85
|
-924.78
|
187.23
|
-110.80
|
27-Feb-24
|
-256.36
|
-1,181.14
|
-30.93
|
-141.73
|
28-Feb-24
|
2,055.97
|
874.83
|
248.03
|
106.30
|
29-Feb-24
|
-1,381.74
|
-506.91
|
-167.49
|
-61.19
|
01-Mar-24
|
4,201.31
|
3,694.40
|
506.64
|
445.45
Data Source: NSDL
The week to March 01, 2024 saw FPI inflows of $743 Million, the second successive week of meaningful positive flows into Indian equities. Here is a quick run-down.
One clear trend emerging from the FPI flow story is the perceptible shift from equity towards debt. That is logical asset allocation ahead of Indian debt inclusion in JPM index.
WHAT WILL DRIVE FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
There will be 3 key drivers of FPI flows in the coming weeks.
One quick takeaway from the FPI story for the week to March 01, 2024 is that; the inclusion of Indian debt into the JP Morgan Bond indices is triggering a lot of FPI flows into bonds. However, it also looks like the FPI attitude towards equities is recovering much faster than expected, especially with all the positive data flows!
