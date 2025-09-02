iifl-logo

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BBNPC NFO: Details you need to know

2 Sep 2025 , 12:19 PM

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has launched NFO under its “Sectoral category”, named as Baroda BNP Paribas Business Conglomerates Fund (BBNPC). The open ended fund aims achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities of companies that are part of business conglomerates in India.

Investment strategy: The Scheme will have a diversified portfolio focusing on investments in companies from leading diversified conglomerates. Conglomerates will be identified as groups based in India, led or controlled by promoters, and comprising at least two listed companies in different sectors or industries.

Asset allocation: The fund to invest primarily in equity and equity related instruments constituting Conglomerate theme.

Who should invest?

Investors with a very high level risk appetite should invest in the Baroda BNP Paribas Business Conglomerates Fund (BBNPC) for 5-7 years.

Risk associated: Very high level of risk.

Benchmark: BSE Select Business Group TRI

Fund Managers: Jitendra Sriram and Kushant Arora

The NFO is available for subscription from Sept 02 to Sept 15, 2025. The schemes will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase within five Business Days from the date of allotment. The fund offers systematic investment solutions like SIP and SWP to create a flexible investment plan. The minimum subscription amount is ₹1000/- and in multiples of any amount thereafter.

It offers Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Each plan offers Growth and Income options. Click here to invest in Baroda BNP Paribas Business Conglomerates Fund (BBNPC).

