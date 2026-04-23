Closing Bell: Nifty declines 205 points, SENSEX edges near 77600

The Indian stock market ended on a weak note on April 23, 2026, with benchmark indices slipping amid broad-based selling pressure. Despite a strong rally in pharmaceutical stocks, losses in banking, financials, and select large caps pulled the indices lower.
Market breadth remained negative:
The broader sentiment reflected caution among investors, with selling pressure outweighing buying interest across sectors.
Pharmaceutical stocks witnessed a strong upward move, with Dr. Reddy’s emerging as the top gainer. The stock closed at 1325 up ~9% – indicating aggressive buying.
The rally wasn’t isolated—
Cipla mirrored the strength seen in Dr. Reddy’s, benefiting from the same sectoral momentum. The synchronized rally suggests growing investor confidence in pharma stocks, possibly driven by defensive positioning and earnings visibility
Shares surged following a major development:
The collaboration boosted investor sentiment, particularly around Jio Financial’s expansion into the insurance sector, driving strong buying interest early in the session.
After two consecutive bullish sessions, Trent corrected sharply. The decline was attributed to:
These macro risks may impact near-term demand outlook, leading to profit booking.
The stock extended losses for a second consecutive session, underperforming due to:
The stock continued its decline after a 2.6% drop in the previous session, despite:
Brokerages highlighted:
Key concern:
This sharp rise raised investor caution regarding:
Delta Corp reported weak yearly performance but saw strong market reaction:
Sequential performance:
Dividend Announcement:
Despite weak YoY numbers, the stock surged 20% to ₹81, likely driven by improved sequential performance and lower input costs.
Innerwear manufacturing companies saw a sharp rally, including:
These stocks surged up to 20%, fueled by:
April 23, 2026, highlighted a divergent market trend:
With Nifty down 205.01 points (-0.84%), investors appear cautious amid global uncertainties and sector-specific concerns. Going forward, earnings clarity, global cues, and sector rotation will play a key role in shaping market direction.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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