Fiscal deficit at 74.5% of full year target as of January 2025

FISCAL DEFICIT TOUCHES 74.5% IN JANUARY 2025
With another 2 months to go, the fiscal deficit surged from 56.7% of full year target at the end of December 2024 to 74.5% by end of January 2025. While the Union Budget 2025-26 had reduced the fiscal deficit target for FY25 by 10 bps to 4.8%, considering the pressure on GDP and the spike in spending, it looks like 4.8% to 4.9% could be the likely range. Fiscal deficit target for FY26 has been lowered to 4.4%; and the centre has laid out a roadmap to consistently reduce the fiscal deficit over next 6 years as per FRBM. The government has not given too much credence to calls for pump priming; which involves expanding fiscal deficit to boost growth. That was not needed, and government is right in being fiscally prudent.
FY25 FISCAL DEFICIT STORY TILL JANUARY 2025
The table below captures the government receipts, expenditures, and the fiscal deficit for FY25, for the 10 months up to January 2025. This month, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) has also incorporated the lower rupee fiscal deficit for FY25 at ₹15.70 Trillion.
|Item
Heads
|Budget Estimate FY25
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals up to Jan 2025
(₹ in Crore)
|Actuals to Target
(% achieved)
|Same Period
Last Year
|Revenue Receipts
|30,87,960
|23,71,188
|76.8%
|82.2%
|Tax Revenue (Net)
|25,56,960
|19,03,558
|74.4%
|80.9%
|Non-Tax Revenue
|5,31,000
|4,67,630
|88.1%
|90.0%
|Non-Debt Capital Receipts
|59,000
|29,224
|49.5%
|61.1%
|Recovery of Loans
|26,000
|20,205
|77.7%
|83.3%
|Other Receipts
|33,000
|9,019
|27.3%
|41.9%
|Total Receipts
|31,46,960
|24,00,412
|76.3%
|81.7%
|Revenue Expenditure
|36,98,058
|28,12,595
|76.1%
|74.4%
|of which Interest
|11,37,940
|8,75,461
|76.9%
|77.9%
|Capital Expenditure
|10,18,429
|7,57,359
|74.4%
|75.9%
|Total Expenditure
|47,16,487
|35,69,954
|75.7%
|74.7%
|Fiscal Deficit
|15,69,527
|11,69,542
|74.5%
|63.6%
|Revenue Deficit
|6,10,098
|4,41,407
|72.4%
|49.4%
|Primary Deficit
|4,31,587
|2,94,081
|68.1%
|41.3%
Data Source: Controller General of Accounts (CGA)
A few quick readings for FY25 up to January 2025. Firstly, the year has seen the government faltering on revenues; and most revenue targets have been cut in the latest budget. Secondly, on the expenditure front, the revenue expenditure is slated to spike more, which is also reflected in the raising of the revenue deficit target for FY25. Thirdly, Fiscal deficit looks set to end the year in the range of 4.8%-4.9% with revenues and spending kept in check. For now, the impact of the global uncertainty is yet to be felt by the markets.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT REVENUES UPTO JANUARY 2025
Revenues in FY25 got an early boost from the bumper RBI dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion. However, revenues have been struggling in H2FY25, compared to last year.
The government is experiencing pressure on indirect taxes; although the direct tax flows have been relatively robust.
STORY OF GOVERNMENT SPENDING UPTO JANUARY 2025
Here is a quick dekko at the updated numbers for FY25.
The capex growth for FY26 has been calculated on this reduced base, so effectively, the capex for FY25 has been almost flat compared to FY24. That is, one reason the capital goods index is at a multi-year low.
TALE OF 2 DEFICITS: FISCAL AND REVENUE DEFICIT
In India, not only total receipts fall short of total expenditure; but revenue receipts also fall short of revenue spending. Hence, India runs a fiscal deficit and also a revenue deficit. Here is a quick look at the 2 deficits for FY25.
The moral of the story is that the government is not taking any chances on the fiscal prudence front, even if it means going slow on capex and revenue spending.
