FPI net sell $(3.99) Billion in Indian equities in August 2025

FPIS NET SELL $(3.99) BILLION IN AUGUST 2025

FPIs sold equities worth $3.99 Billion in August, and have now sold $6.02 Billion in equities in July and August combined. With the US imposing 50% punitive tariffs on Indian exports, nearly $50 billion of exports will be impacted. This led to heavy FPI offloading. In August 2025, FPIs net sold $(2.40) Billion in the first fortnight; and $(1.59) Billion in the second fortnight of the month.

August data saw inflation once again at a multi-year low, even as core sector and IIP showed signs of picking up. However, the big positive surprise came from the Q1FY26 GDP growth at 7.8%, which is 130 bps above street estimates. Manufacturing did well, but the real alpha came from a bounce in service sector. Towards the end of August, the only concern was the spike in fiscal deficit, which looks to spill beyond 4.4% of GDP.

FPI AUC AGAIN FALLS IN AUGUST 2025

Between June 2025 and August 2025, FPI equity AUC fell sharply from $867 Billion to $801 Billion. FPI Equity AUC is now -14.0% below the peak of $931 Billion in September 2024. Combined FPI AUC at $822 Billion is also well below September 2024 peak of $1.04 Trillion.

Industry

Group FPI AUC (Aug-25)

($ Billion) FPI AUC (Jul-25)

($ Billion) Financials (BFSI) 246.46 260.07 Automobiles and Auto Components 60.70 57.29 Information Technology (IT) 58.68 60.63 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals 55.14 57.50 Oil & Gas 55.03 57.71 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) 46.28 45.57 Capital Goods 42.28 43.33 Telecommunications 39.59 39.86 Consumer Services 37.69 36.87 Power (generation and transmission) 25.87 27.51 Metals and Mining 22.74 23.20 Consumer Durables 21.68 21.69 Services 19.19 19.57 Chemicals 15.25 15.73 Realty 14.99 15.85 Cement 14.59 14.18 Construction 13.87 14.04 Top 17 Sectors 790.02 810.61 Other 6 sectors 10.50 11.35 Total FPI AUC 800.52 821.96

Data Source: NSDL

These are the top 17 sectors where FPI AUC is above $10 Billion as of August 2025. Out of the 23 sectors identified by NSDL, AUC of top-17 sectors accounted for 98.7% of total FPI equity AUC of $800.52 Billion. FPI AUC fell in July and August, and is now well below the peak AUC of $931 Billion in Sep-24. Here are drivers of AUC change in August 2025?

At $246.46 Billion, BFSI dominates AUC. The sectors with highest MOM accretion in AUC were; Automobiles (6.0%), Cement (2.9%), Consumer Services (2.2%), and FMCG (1.6%). Sectors that saw depletion in AUC on MOM basis were Power (-6.0%), Realty (-5.4%), Financials (-5.2%), Oil & Gas (-4.6%), Healthcare (-4.1%), and IT (-3.2%).

SECTORAL POCKETS OF FPI BUYING IN AUGUST 2025

In August 2025, FPIs were net sellers worth $(3.99) Billion. Here are the major sectors with positive FPI flows in August 2025.

FPI Net Buying

in Sectors H1-Aug-25

($ Million) H2-Aug-25

($ Million) Aug-25

($ Million) Telecom +851 -191 +660 Cement +193 +89 +282 Services +4 +224 +268 Capital Goods +129 +87 +216 Automobiles -93 +298 +205 Chemicals +47 +132 +179 Construction +158 -2 +156

Data Source: NSDL

Despite the heavy FPI selling overall, there were several sectors with big inflows. Telecom continued to attract FPI buying as Bharti remained a preferred stock. Cement and Construction saw traction on smart core sector numbers. Capital goods buying was more a bet on domestic revival of capex in next few quarters. The surprise pack was automobiles. It gained substantially from two factors. Firstly, RBI is likely to reduce risk weights on auto loans. Secondly, autos to gain from the proposed changes in the GST rates. Two and four-wheelers may get cheaper, with easier funding.

BIG BANG SELLING IN BFSI, IT, HYDROCARBONS

Here is a sectoral break-up of FPI net outflows from Indian equities in August 2025.

FPI Net Selling

in Sectors H1-Aug-25

($ Million) H2-Aug-25

($ Million) Aug-25

($ Million) Financial Services (BFSI) -1,540 -1,117 -2,657 Information Technology (IT) -729 -558 -1,287 Oil & Gas -468 -230 -698 Power -270 -194 -464 Consumer Durables -129 -95 -224 Healthcare -239 +77 -162 Realty -138 -4 -142

Data Source: NSDL

The selling theme for FPIs in August 2025 was dominated by BFSI, which sold off $2.66 Billion on macro concerns over tariff imposition. FPIs also aggressively pared positions in IT as global IT spending faced headwinds. Despite gains for OMCs, oil sector saw FPI outflows due to volatile crude prices.

OUTLOOK FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING MONTHS

What determines colour of FPI flows in coming months? Firstly, punitive tariffs at 50% will be negative for export-oriented businesses like textiles, jewellery, shrimps, handicrafts, and chemicals. The GDP data and the CAD data are positives, but that will be circumscribed by concerns over the addition of ₹4.55 Trillion to fiscal deficit in June and July 2025.

While Indian response to tariffs is critical, short-term pain is inevitable. FPIs will be eyeing other data points in September and October. US unemployment worsened to 4.3%, paving the way for a Fed rate cut in September. Fed will also update its long-term macro projections in September. The big X-factor will be the rupee which weakened beyond ₹88.20/$. That could hold the key to FPI investment sentiments.