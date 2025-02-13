Gold ETFs flatter the passive investing street in January 2025

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR JANUARY 2025
After tepid flows into passive funds in November and December 2024; these passive funds were back into their elements in January 2025. The credit for this recovery should largely go to Gold ETFs. Net inflows into passive funds in January 2025 grew multi-fold to ₹10,255 Crore. Here is a look at the passive fund categories that saw robust inflows. Domestic equity index funds led the way with inflows of ₹4,347 Crore followed by Gold ETFs at ₹3,751 Crore, Debt oriented TMIFs at ₹1,052 Crore, and Equity oriented domestic ETFs at ₹772 Crore. Among the categories that saw net outflows in January 2025 were Debt Funds (ex-TMIR) and FOFs investing overseas in passive funds. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with active flows; 9 categories showed positive net flows and 3 showed negative flows.
HOW INDEX FUNDS AND INDEX ETF PERFORMED IN JANUARY 2025
The table below ranks index funds and index ETFs in India on 3-year returns (regular plans). We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|CPSE ETF
|0.40
|34.30
|14.87
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF
|44.70
|34.24
|26.58
|Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BEES
|-13.26
|27.36
|5.61
|Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|-13.27
|27.35
|4.83
|BHARAT 22 ETF
|-1.52
|26.38
|14.09
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF
|15.86
|25.84
|24.65
|Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF
|15.75
|25.80
|25.11
|Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 ETF
|3.37
|20.75
|19.77
|Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF
|30.45
|20.30
|19.13
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF
|4.61
|20.26
|14.80
Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 191 index funds and index ETFs with minimum 3 year track record. These 191 funds have delivered average returns of 9.93% over a 1-year period. Over a 3-year period, the CAGR returns on these funds stands at 12.77%. Let us now shift focus to how the fund of funds (FOFs) have performed in January 2025.
HOW FUND OF FUNDS (FOF) PERFORMED IN JANUARY 2025
The table below ranks fund of funds (FOFs) in India on 3-year returns (regular plans). We have only considered funds where a 3-year track record is available and the other funds without such a track record have been eliminated.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|3-Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FOF
|73.15
|40.03
|33.35
|Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF FOF
|56.98
|26.34
|24.40
|ICICI Prudential BHARAT 22 FOF
|-1.82
|26.16
|17.13
|Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF
|43.46
|23.43
|26.55
|LIC MF Gold ETF FOF
|36.91
|19.77
|6.85
|Kotak Nasdaq 100 FOF
|26.51
|19.56
|17.12
|Edelweiss US Technology Equity FOF
|30.14
|19.46
|24.41
|SBI Gold Fund
|35.22
|19.38
|7.19
|Axis Gold Fund
|35.11
|19.35
|7.24
|Quantum Gold Savings Fund
|35.29
|19.32
|8.99
Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 101 fund of funds (FOF) with minimum 3 year track record. If you look at the average returns, these 101 funds have generated average returns of 17.71% over a 1-year period. Over a 3-year period, the CAGR returns on these funds stands at 11.21%. However, what is important is that in index ETFs, index funds and in FOFs, there are wide variations in terms of 3-year returns, which could be due to the disparate nature of funds.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: JANUARY 2025 OVER JANUARY 2024
We see some good tidings from the folio growth numbers of passive funds in January 2025. The table below compares the folio growth of these 12 categories of passive funds.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Jan-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Jan-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|6,19,844
|1,89,756
|226.65%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,22,27,516
|62,53,215
|95.54%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International ETFs)
|7,35,244
|3,85,133
|90.91%
|Other Index Funds
|94,728
|62,741
|50.98%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic ETFs)
|1,55,09,092
|1,06,02,197
|46.28%
|Gold ETF
|64,97,498
|49,72,469
|30.67%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|18,757
|15,285
|22.72%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,69,458
|1,41,111
|20.09%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|23,67,676
|20,03,408
|18.18%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,51,005
|2,30,293
|8.99%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,41,437
|7,86,121
|-5.68%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Passive Funds
|6,30,008
|7,70,535
|-18.24%
|Total of Passive Funds
|3,98,62,263
|2,64,12,264
|50.92%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
The good news is that folio growth in passive funds continues to be above 50%.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: JANUARY 2025 OVER JANUARY 2024
We have seen some pressure on AUM growth of passive funds in recent months due to the market correction. Here is the AUM compared yoy
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Jan-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Jan-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|13,565.58
|3,704.54
|266.19%
|Gold ETF
|51,839.39
|27,778.08
|86.62%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic)
|1,58,301.64
|89,217.72
|77.43%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|5,689.70
|4,077.89
|39.53%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International ETFs)
|14,027.08
|10,128.71
|38.49%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic ETFs)
|6,39,212.95
|5,20,654.37
|22.77%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,929.92
|7,547.24
|18.32%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Active Funds
|19,135.15
|16,496.86
|15.99%
|Other Index Funds
|3,498.82
|3,272.82
|6.91%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|96,097.13
|92,756.97
|3.60%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|95,059.87
|93,295.90
|1.89%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|13,570.47
|14,660.23
|-7.43%
|Total of Passive Funds
|11,18,927.68
|8,83,591.32
|26.63%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above comparative table.
While the AUM growth has been hit by the weakness in the market, the positive takeaway is that the folio growth continues to be robust.
