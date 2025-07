India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in June 2025

FPIS NET BUY EQUITY; BUT NET SELL DEBT IN JUNE 2025

For June 2025, FPIs were net sellers overall to the tune of ₹(7,563) Crore in Indian markets. This included ₹14,590 Crore of buying in equities; offset by ₹(22,153) Crore of selling in debt. The equity net buying had a strong IPO contribution. Ironically, debt selling was visible as the yield spreads started to narrow after the RBI cut rates by 50 bps. In June 2025, Sensex rallied +2.65%, Nifty 50 rallied by +3.10%, Nifty Mid-Cap surged +4.04%, and Nifty Small Cap closed +6.66% higher. In fact, the small cap index has rallied over 16% in last two months; a clear signal of retail risk-on returning to markets. The sharp rate cut and the CRR cut is likely to make equities more attractive in terms of valuations.

BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP IN JUNE 2025

The bond markets had already factored in a 50 bps rate cut and the 10-year benchmark yields fell to 6.18% after the policy statement. However, with the RBI policy changing its stance from accommodative to neutral, there was bottoming out of yields as the signals ruled out further rate cuts for now. Also, surplus liquidity would keep yields at the short end subdued. Towards the end of June, the current account deficit came in much lower than expected at 0.6% of GDP, which is positive for the INR. The rally in bond yields to 6.32% at close was more due to price fall as there was heavy selling of bonds by FPIs in June 2025.

Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 7.803% 26.288% 28.023% ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund (G) 8.471% 23.393% 24.751% HDFC Large Cap Fund (G) 4.946% 21.828% 24.128% Category Average 5.629% 20.474% 21.333% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 6.777% 30.905% 34.021% Quant Active Fund (G) -7.977% 21.349% 30.507% Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap (G) 6.847% 27.938% 30.110% Category Average 6.484% 25.453% 27.691% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) -4.932% 25.652% 33.575% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund (G) 11.561% 28.587% 31.039% BOI Flexi Cap Fund (G) 0.693% 28.962% 30.446% Category Average 5.301% 22.345% 23.566% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap Fund (G) 10.611% 36.785% 38.447% Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 13.290% 34.120% 35.872% Nippon India Growth Fund (G) 10.161% 32.832% 34.652% Category Average 6.204% 28.149% 30.066% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Small Cap Fund (G) -0.986% 33.097% 46.742% Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) 2.931% 31.562% 39.313% Bandhan Small Cap Fund (G) 16.326% 37.255% 38.615% Category Average 4.948% 27.394% 34.605% Data Source: Morningstar

Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Equity and Debt Fund (G) 4.701% 26.151% 29.168% JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (G) 2.051% 26.839% 28.766% Quant Aggressive Hybrid (G) 1.170% 19.264% 27.831% Category Average 7.170% 19.302% 20.446% Data Source: Morningstar

Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC BAF (G) 6.915% 24.150% 25.990% Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 10.032% 19.923% 18.751% Edelweiss BAF (G) 6.613% 16.584% 17.416% Category Average 6.386% 15.463% 14.605% Data Source: Morningstar

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 8.584% 26.281% 33.538% ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 12.857% 23.025% 25.489% Tata Multi-Asset Fund (G) 7.969% 18.990% 20.176% Category Average 8.570% 18.538% 20.617% Data Source: Morningstar

Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Invesco India Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.710% 7.747% 6.365% Kotak Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.762% 7.677% 6.342% Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund (G) 7.756% 7.611% 6.302% Category Average 7.126% 6.976% 5.645% Data Source: Morningstar

Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund (G) 10.204% 9.437% 7.058% Edelweiss G-Sec Fund (G) 8.283% 8.376% 6.882% SBI Magnum Gilt Fund (G) 8.561% 8.651% 6.671% Category Average 8.094% 7.940% 6.468% Data Source: Morningstar

Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon Corporate Bond (G) 10.177% 8.529% 7.343% Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 10.266% 8.441% 7.133% Franklin India Corporate Bond (G) 11.001% 8.276% 6.959% Category Average 9.535% 7.842% 6.305% Data Source: Morningstar

Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 30th Jun-25):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 6.240% 6.170% 27.192% DSP Credit Risk Fund (G) 23.940% 15.703% 12.405% Baroda BNP Credit Risk Fund (G) 10.013% 8.842% 11.049% Category Average 11.557% 9.074% 9.728% Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen returns for various categories of funds for June 2025, some key takeaways.

WHAT WE READ FROM THE JUNE 2025 MUTUAL FUND RANKINGS

Here are some key trends we deciphered from the MF rankings for June 2025.