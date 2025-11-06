IPOs of ₹40,400 crore hit primary markets in October 2025

IF H1FY26 WAS GRAND; THEN OCTOBER 2025 WAS GRANDER
IPOs in the current fiscal picked up from the second quarter. After H1FY26 saw IPOs worth ₹64,921 Crore, October added another ₹40,404 Crore worth of IPOs. Here are some highlights of the IPO story from the first 7 months of FY26.
Having seen the macro picture of IPOs in the first 7 months of FY26, let us turn to the ranking of IPOs on various parameters.
FY26 (APR-OCT) IPOS RANKED ON POST-LISTING RETURNS
The table below ranks the IPOs on absolute returns post listing. These returns are irrespective of the time elapsed since the IPO and are purely indicative.
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Ather Energy
|06-May
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|669.80
|108.66%
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,325.90
|96.43%
|Belrise Industries
|28-May
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|145.50
|61.67%
|Jain Resource
|01-Oct
|1,250.00
|16.76
|232.00
|374.25
|61.31%
|Prostarm Infosystems
|03-Jun
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|164.01
|56.20%
|Anlon Healthcare
|03-Sep
|121.03
|7.12
|91.00
|139.00
|52.75%
|Smartworks Coworking
|17-Jul
|582.56
|13.92
|407.00
|609.00
|49.63%
|EPACK Prefab
|01-Oct
|504.00
|3.14
|204.00
|301.00
|47.55%
|GNG Electronics
|30-Jul
|460.43
|150.21
|237.00
|348.00
|46.84%
|Urban Company
|17-Sep
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|148.45
|44.13%
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|02-Jul
|540.00
|30.33
|82.00
|117.80
|43.66%
|LG Electronics
|14-Oct
|11,607.01
|54.02
|1,140.00
|1,634.00
|43.33%
|GK Energy
|26-Sep
|464.26
|93.58
|153.00
|213.68
|39.66%
|Bluestone Jewellery
|19-Aug
|1,540.65
|2.72
|517.00
|714.40
|38.18%
|NSDL Ltd
|06-Aug
|4,010.95
|41.02
|800.00
|1,103.95
|37.99%
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 04-Nov)
The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in FY26 (APR-OCT) based on point-to-point returns. Here are some quick findings from the return rankings of IPOs for FY26 (APR-OCT).
Clearly, the level of subscription may not be everything, but a good subscription is generally helpful for a good post-listing performance. Of course, what really matters is how much leeway the pricing leaves on the table for investors.
FY26 (APR-OCT) IPOS RANKED ON SUBSCRIPTION (TIMES)
The table below ranks IPOs on the number of times they got subscribed, irrespective of the size of the IPO. This list pertains to the 72 IPOs of FY26 (APR-OCT).
|Company
|Listing Date
|Issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Market Price
|Returns
|Highway Infrastructure
|12-Aug
|130.00
|316.64
|70.00
|77.27
|10.39%
|Regaal Resources
|20-Aug
|306.00
|159.87
|102.00
|89.00
|-12.75%
|GNG Electronics
|30-Jul
|460.43
|150.21
|237.00
|348.00
|46.84%
|Borana Weaves
|27-May
|144.89
|147.85
|216.00
|229.90
|6.44%
|Rubicon Research
|16-Oct
|1,377.50
|109.35
|485.00
|653.80
|34.80%
|Urban Company
|17-Sep
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|148.45
|44.13%
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|1,325.90
|96.43%
|VMS TMT Ltd
|24-Sep
|148.50
|102.24
|99.00
|70.09
|-29.20%
|Prostarm Infosystems
|03-Jun
|168.00
|96.68
|105.00
|164.01
|56.20%
|Patel Retail
|26-Aug
|242.66
|95.69
|255.00
|219.35
|-13.98%
|GK Energy
|26-Sep
|464.26
|93.58
|153.00
|213.68
|39.66%
|Midwest Ltd
|24-Oct
|451.00
|92.36
|1,065.00
|1,106.50
|3.90%
|Amanta Healthcare
|09-Sep
|126.00
|82.60
|126.00
|122.00
|-3.17%
|Globe Civil Projects
|01-Jul
|119.00
|80.97
|71.00
|73.85
|4.01%
|Shanti Gold International
|01-Aug
|360.11
|80.78
|199.00
|243.50
|22.36%
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 04-Nov)
The above table looks at the top 15 IPOs in FY26 (APR-OCT) based on the extent of subscription and here are the quick findings.
The moral of the story is that subscription level may not be the only driving force, but it has been an important determinant of post-listing returns. It also depends on how investment bankers value the issue and leave room on the table for investors.
WHICH IPOS GENERATED BEST MARKET CAP ALPHA?
The proof of the pudding lies in the eating and that is where market cap alpha comes in. Returns and subscription can be vulnerable to small size effect. Hence, we look at value addition by the IPO in the market, over and above the IPO funds raised. That is the market cap alpha provided by the IPO. Here are the top 10 IPOs based on market cap alpha.
|Company
|Listing
|issue Size
|Subscribed
|Issue Price
|Returns
|Alpha (₹ Cr)
|LG Electronics
|14-Oct
|11,607.01
|54.02
|1,140.00
|43.33%
|5,029.70
|Ather Energy
|06-May
|2,980.76
|1.50
|321.00
|108.66%
|3,238.91
|NSDL Ltd
|06-Aug
|4,010.95
|41.02
|800.00
|37.99%
|1,523.91
|Belrise Industries
|28-May
|2,150.00
|43.14
|90.00
|61.67%
|1,325.83
|Aditya Infotech
|05-Aug
|1,300.00
|106.23
|675.00
|96.43%
|1,253.59
|Urban Company
|17-Sep
|1,900.24
|108.98
|103.00
|44.13%
|838.50
|Anthem Biosciences
|24-Jul
|3,395.00
|67.42
|570.00
|23.16%
|786.21
|Jain Resource
|01-Oct
|1,250.00
|16.76
|232.00
|61.31%
|766.43
|Bluestone Jewellery
|19-Aug
|1,540.65
|2.72
|517.00
|38.18%
|588.25
|Rubicon Research
|16-Oct
|1,377.50
|109.35
|485.00
|34.80%
|479.43
Data Source: NSE, BSE (Closing Price of 04-Nov)
In the market cap alpha analysis, the focus is on actual wealth created for more investors in the IPO in the form of excess value created over and above the IPO funds raised. Out of the total alpha creation of ₹18,264 Crore by the 72 IPOs combined in FY26 (APR-OCT), the top 10 in the above list accounted for 85% of the overall alpha created. For IPO investors, their chances of making a profit are much higher if they are invested in these IPOs. After all, these 10 IPOs gave average returns of 57.97%. That is where the real cream lies for the IPO investors, and the good news is that the cream has delivered the goods for investors!
