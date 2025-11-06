Mid Caps In October 2025 – 5.83%

In October 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a positive return of 5.83%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Real Estate, led by Godrej Properties Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, and Oberoi Realty Limited. The market breadth was strongly positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 3.76, as 79 stocks advanced against 21 declines.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 79 advances while 21 declined:

In Oct-2025, the market breadth was strongly positive. 79 stocks advanced while 21 declined. This marks a notable improvement from September’s 61-39 split, continuing a rebound trend after a prolonged period of narrow leadership.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Oct-2025 79 21 3.76 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 32 68 0.47 Jul-2025 25 75 0.33 Jun-2025 67 33 2.03 May-2025 78 22 3.55 Apr-2025 73 27 2.7 Mar-2025 88 12 7.33 Feb-2025 3 97 0.03 Jan-2025 31 69 0.45 Dec-2024 37 62 0.6 Nov-2024 53 45 1.18

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Real Estate performs the best while Healthcare performs the worst:

Real Estate was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 13.27%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Godrej Properties Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, and Oberoi Realty Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Healthcare. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mankind Pharma Limited were key drags.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Real Estate 4 13.27 13.11 Financial Services 22 10.14 8.3 Communication Services 4 9.1 10.36 Technology 9 8.33 7.31 Energy 5 4.99 4.6 Utilities 7 4.67 2.89 Basic Materials 10 4.16 3.83 Consumer Cyclical 13 4.11 2.48 Industrials 16 3.75 3.54 Consumer Defensive 3 2.78 2.93 Healthcare 7 2.33 2.32

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by L&T Finance Ltd, One97 Communications Limited, and BSE Limited with returns of 88.24%, 71.72%, and 67.07% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 88.24 One97 Communications Limited Technology 71.72 BSE Limited Financial Services 67.07 Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 66.68 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 59.52 Indian Bank Financial Services 48.62 AU Small Finance Bank Limited Financial Services 43.51 Bharat Dynamics Limited Industrials 41.51 Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 39.64 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Consumer Cyclical 36.48 Solar Industries India Limited Basic Materials 35.74 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Industrials 34.06 Bharti Hexacom Limited Communication Services 32.72 SRF Limited Basic Materials 31.28 UPL Limited Basic Materials 31.25

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited with returns of -38.01%, -32.47%, and -30.6% respectively.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Ola Electric Mobility Limited Consumer Cyclical -38.01 Tube Investments of India Limited Consumer Cyclical -32.47 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Consumer Cyclical -30.6 Tata Technologies Limited Technology -30.12 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Industrials -29.95 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Financial Services -27.67 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Consumer Cyclical -27.29 Torrent Power Limited Utilities -26.68 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive -25.38 Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Consumer Cyclical -22.21 Tata Elxsi Limited Technology -21.4 SJVN Limited Utilities -21.1 Godrej Properties Limited Real Estate -20.44 PI Industries Limited Basic Materials -19.95 Oracle Financial Services Software Limited Technology -19.28

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 34 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 18 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with AU SFB, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) AU Small Finance Bank Limited Financial Services 877.85 886.45 -0.97 The Federal Bank Limited Financial Services 236.61 238.99 -1.0 IDFC First Bank Limited Financial Services 81.77 82.7 -1.12 Cummins India Limited Industrials 4344.1 4402.9 -1.34 One97 Communications Limited Technology 1303.2 1323.5 -1.53 Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 141.53 144.5 -2.06 Bank of India Limited Financial Services 139.88 143.33 -2.41 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited Industrials 265.49 272.1 -2.43 Polycab India Limited Industrials 7704.0 7903.0 -2.52 UPL Limited Basic Materials 720.1 741.0 -2.82 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Energy 476.0 491.4 -3.13 Indian Bank Financial Services 858.7 887.8 -3.28 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 324.2 336.0 -3.51 MRF Limited Consumer Cyclical 157515.0 163600.0 -3.72 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 59.03 61.39 -3.84 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited Financial Services 315.55 329.35 -4.19 Steel Authority of India Limited Basic Materials 136.85 143.27 -4.48 L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 270.49 284.45 -4.91 Marico Limited Consumer Defensive 719.95 759.0 -5.14 Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 3178.7 3377.9 -5.9 Union Bank of India Financial Services 148.67 158.65 -6.29 Yes Bank Limited Financial Services 22.74 24.3 -6.42 Tata Communications Limited Communication Services 1873.0 2004.0 -6.54 Indraprastha Gas Limited Utilities 211.94 229.0 -7.45 APL Apollo Tubes Limited Basic Materials 1791.5 1936.0 -7.46 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Consumer Cyclical 247.94 268.25 -7.57 Alkem Laboratories Limited Healthcare 5506.5 5958.9 -7.59 Max Financial Services Limited Financial Services 1546.5 1674.8 -7.66 NHPC Limited Utilities 84.84 92.34 -8.12 Prestige Estates Projects Limited Real Estate 1744.7 1900.0 -8.17 Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. Consumer Cyclical 144.69 157.6 -8.19 Biocon Limited Healthcare 372.1 406.0 -8.35 NMDC Limited Basic Materials 75.79 82.83 -8.5 Bharti Hexacom Limited Communication Services 1860.8 2052.9 -9.36 HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Financial Services 5379.0 5934.5 -9.36 Escorts Kubota Limited Industrials 3786.5 4180.0 -9.41 GMR Airports Limited Industrials 93.97 103.75 -9.43 Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Financial Services 237.0 262.7 -9.78 Apollo Tyres Limited Consumer Cyclical 501.5 557.0 -9.96

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 72 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week low – Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. This was followed by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Petronet LNG Limited.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited Industrials 718.7 656.0 9.56 Lupin Limited Healthcare 1963.5 1795.2 9.37 Page Industries Limited Consumer Cyclical 41200.0 38850.0 6.05 Petronet LNG Limited Energy 281.25 266.1 5.69 ACC Limited Basic Materials 1881.5 1778.45 5.79 Jubilant FoodWorks Limited Consumer Cyclical 597.85 567.1 5.42 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive 2219.0 2151.0 3.16 SJVN Limited Utilities 88.03 80.54 9.3 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Industrials 328.8 301.6 9.02

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

