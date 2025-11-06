Mid Caps In October 2025 – 5.83%

In October 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a positive return of 5.83%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Real Estate, led by Godrej Properties Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, and Oberoi Realty Limited. The market breadth was strongly positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 3.76, as 79 stocks advanced against 21 declines.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 79 advances while 21 declined:
In Oct-2025, the market breadth was strongly positive. 79 stocks advanced while 21 declined. This marks a notable improvement from September’s 61-39 split, continuing a rebound trend after a prolonged period of narrow leadership.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Oct-2025
|79
|21
|3.76
|Sep-2025
|61
|39
|1.56
|Aug-2025
|32
|68
|0.47
|Jul-2025
|25
|75
|0.33
|Jun-2025
|67
|33
|2.03
|May-2025
|78
|22
|3.55
|Apr-2025
|73
|27
|2.7
|Mar-2025
|88
|12
|7.33
|Feb-2025
|3
|97
|0.03
|Jan-2025
|31
|69
|0.45
|Dec-2024
|37
|62
|0.6
|Nov-2024
|53
|45
|1.18
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Real Estate performs the best while Healthcare performs the worst:
Real Estate was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 13.27%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Godrej Properties Limited, Prestige Estates Projects Limited, and Oberoi Realty Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Healthcare. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mankind Pharma Limited were key drags.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Real Estate
|4
|13.27
|13.11
|Financial Services
|22
|10.14
|8.3
|Communication Services
|4
|9.1
|10.36
|Technology
|9
|8.33
|7.31
|Energy
|5
|4.99
|4.6
|Utilities
|7
|4.67
|2.89
|Basic Materials
|10
|4.16
|3.83
|Consumer Cyclical
|13
|4.11
|2.48
|Industrials
|16
|3.75
|3.54
|Consumer Defensive
|3
|2.78
|2.93
|Healthcare
|7
|2.33
|2.32
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by L&T Finance Ltd, One97 Communications Limited, and BSE Limited with returns of 88.24%, 71.72%, and 67.07% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Technology sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Financial Services
|88.24
|One97 Communications Limited
|Technology
|71.72
|BSE Limited
|Financial Services
|67.07
|Muthoot Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|66.68
|Aditya Birla Capital Limited
|Financial Services
|59.52
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|48.62
|AU Small Finance Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|43.51
|Bharat Dynamics Limited
|Industrials
|41.51
|Ashok Leyland Limited
|Industrials
|39.64
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|36.48
|Solar Industries India Limited
|Basic Materials
|35.74
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
|Industrials
|34.06
|Bharti Hexacom Limited
|Communication Services
|32.72
|SRF Limited
|Basic Materials
|31.28
|UPL Limited
|Basic Materials
|31.25
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited with returns of -38.01%, -32.47%, and -30.6% respectively.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Ola Electric Mobility Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-38.01
|Tube Investments of India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-32.47
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-30.6
|Tata Technologies Limited
|Technology
|-30.12
|Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
|Industrials
|-29.95
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited
|Financial Services
|-27.67
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-27.29
|Torrent Power Limited
|Utilities
|-26.68
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|-25.38
|Kalyan Jewellers India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-22.21
|Tata Elxsi Limited
|Technology
|-21.4
|SJVN Limited
|Utilities
|-21.1
|Godrej Properties Limited
|Real Estate
|-20.44
|PI Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|-19.95
|Oracle Financial Services Software Limited
|Technology
|-19.28
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of the end of last month, nearly 34 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 18 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with AU SFB, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|AU Small Finance Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|877.85
|886.45
|-0.97
|The Federal Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|236.61
|238.99
|-1.0
|IDFC First Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|81.77
|82.7
|-1.12
|Cummins India Limited
|Industrials
|4344.1
|4402.9
|-1.34
|One97 Communications Limited
|Technology
|1303.2
|1323.5
|-1.53
|Ashok Leyland Limited
|Industrials
|141.53
|144.5
|-2.06
|Bank of India Limited
|Financial Services
|139.88
|143.33
|-2.41
|Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
|Industrials
|265.49
|272.1
|-2.43
|Polycab India Limited
|Industrials
|7704.0
|7903.0
|-2.52
|UPL Limited
|Basic Materials
|720.1
|741.0
|-2.82
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
|Energy
|476.0
|491.4
|-3.13
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|858.7
|887.8
|-3.28
|Aditya Birla Capital Limited
|Financial Services
|324.2
|336.0
|-3.51
|MRF Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|157515.0
|163600.0
|-3.72
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Financial Services
|59.03
|61.39
|-3.84
|Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|315.55
|329.35
|-4.19
|Steel Authority of India Limited
|Basic Materials
|136.85
|143.27
|-4.48
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Financial Services
|270.49
|284.45
|-4.91
|Marico Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|719.95
|759.0
|-5.14
|Muthoot Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|3178.7
|3377.9
|-5.9
|Union Bank of India
|Financial Services
|148.67
|158.65
|-6.29
|Yes Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|22.74
|24.3
|-6.42
|Tata Communications Limited
|Communication Services
|1873.0
|2004.0
|-6.54
|Indraprastha Gas Limited
|Utilities
|211.94
|229.0
|-7.45
|APL Apollo Tubes Limited
|Basic Materials
|1791.5
|1936.0
|-7.46
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|247.94
|268.25
|-7.57
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|Healthcare
|5506.5
|5958.9
|-7.59
|Max Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|1546.5
|1674.8
|-7.66
|NHPC Limited
|Utilities
|84.84
|92.34
|-8.12
|Prestige Estates Projects Limited
|Real Estate
|1744.7
|1900.0
|-8.17
|Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.
|Consumer Cyclical
|144.69
|157.6
|-8.19
|Biocon Limited
|Healthcare
|372.1
|406.0
|-8.35
|NMDC Limited
|Basic Materials
|75.79
|82.83
|-8.5
|Bharti Hexacom Limited
|Communication Services
|1860.8
|2052.9
|-9.36
|HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
|Financial Services
|5379.0
|5934.5
|-9.36
|Escorts Kubota Limited
|Industrials
|3786.5
|4180.0
|-9.41
|GMR Airports Limited
|Industrials
|93.97
|103.75
|-9.43
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited
|Financial Services
|237.0
|262.7
|-9.78
|Apollo Tyres Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|501.5
|557.0
|-9.96
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of the end of last month, nearly 72 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week low – Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited. This was followed by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Petronet LNG Limited.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited
|Industrials
|718.7
|656.0
|9.56
|Lupin Limited
|Healthcare
|1963.5
|1795.2
|9.37
|Page Industries Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|41200.0
|38850.0
|6.05
|Petronet LNG Limited
|Energy
|281.25
|266.1
|5.69
|ACC Limited
|Basic Materials
|1881.5
|1778.45
|5.79
|Jubilant FoodWorks Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|597.85
|567.1
|5.42
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|2219.0
|2151.0
|3.16
|SJVN Limited
|Utilities
|88.03
|80.54
|9.3
|Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
|Industrials
|328.8
|301.6
|9.02
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low
Source: NSE
