NFO Pick – (Kotak Gold Silver Passive FOF)

WHY TO LOOK AT A GOLD AND SILVER FUND?
Gold and silver have been stupendous performers in last one year, largely on the back of global uncertainty and the trend towards de-dollarization. This has led to sustained buying demand from central banks, followed by robust demand from global ETFs. While silver also has substantial industrial applications in automobiles, defence, and electronics; gold is more of a safe haven asset class; especially amid rising geopolitical risks.
A gold and silver fund is a natural hedge as it splits the investment between a safe haven asset and an asset with industrial applications too. Both assets have shown relatively lower dispersion and hence greater predictability. Silver has been in structural deficit, but what matters is that the Gold-Silver ratio automatically rebalances prices. Being an FOF, investors do not require a demat and trading account to invest in this fund.
HOW WILL THE GOLD SILVER ALLOCATION HAPPEN IN THE FUND?
In the last 20 years; gold has given positive returns in 16 years and silver in 14 years. Also, in 13 of these 20 years, gold has outperformed silver, while silver did better in 7 years. The allocation between gold and silver will be done based on a proprietary allocation model.
Let us turn to how precious metals funds have performed in last 1 year!
HOW GOLD AND SILVER FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
In India, while gold funds have a much longer track record, silver funds are of much more recent origin. Hence sustainable long-term returns will not be available in the case of silver funds and gold funds will only cover half the story. However, we can use a proxy. We can use the returns on silver funds and gold funds over the last 1 year to understand how the combination returns would approximately look like.
If you look at the gold funds with more than 1 year legacy, the average returns in the last one year have been between 55% and 62%. That is extremely impressive. However, more impressive is the returns on silver ETFs, which have ranged between 72% and 76% in the last one year. Obviously, any combination of gold and silver in the last one year would have also generated very attractive returns. More importantly, dispersion across funds is very low.
GLANCE AT KOTAK GOLD SILVER PASSIVE FOF
Here are key details of the Kotak Gold Silver Passive FOF.
Kotak Gold Silver Passive FOF will be given the special treatment meted out to gold ETFs since April 2025. Short-term capital gains (held for less than 12 months) will be taxed at the applicable incremental applicable tax rate. However, if held beyond 12 months, it will be classified as long term capital gains (LTCG), and taxed at 12.5%. However, unlike in the case of equity funds, the base exemption limit of ₹1.25 lakhs will not be applicable here.
