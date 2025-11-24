RVNL secures ₹181 Crore order from NE Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹181 Crore. The company has received this project from Northern Railway for supply, design, erection, testing, and commissioning of overhead equipment (OHE) modification work.

With this project, the company could be able to upgrade capacity at the UTR-MWP section. This is said to cover 184 RKM/368 TKM in Lucknow division of NE Railway.

Rail Vikas Nigam said that the project shall be executed in the normal course of business over a period of 24 months.

The project has an estimated total cost of ₹180.77 Crore, including taxes. The company has not secured this contract from any of the promoter or promoter group companies, and is not a related party transaction.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a net profit of ₹230.30 Crore. This is a decline of 19.70% on a year-on-year basis against ₹286.90 Crore. The company witnessed a 5.50% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹5,123 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a revenue of ₹4,855 Crore.

EBITDA for the quarter fell as much as 20.30% to ₹216.90 Crore as compared to ₹272 Crore in Q2FY25.

At around 11.05 AM, Rail Vikas Nigam was trading 0.25% higher at ₹314.80, against the previous close of ₹314 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹317.90, and ₹314.30, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com