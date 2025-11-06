Nifty 50 Extends Winning Streak with 4.51% Monthly Rise

In October 2025, the Nifty 50 index had a positive return of 4.51%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Industrials, led by Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. The market breadth was strongly positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 39:11.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 39 advances while 11 declined:

In Oct-2025, the market breadth was strongly positive. 39 stocks advanced while only 11 declined. This marks a significant improvement compared to September’s narrower advance-decline ratio.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Oct-2025 39 11 3.55 Sep-2025 26 24 1.08 Aug-2025 20 30 0.67 Jul-2025 15 35 0.43 Jun-2025 37 12 3.08 May-2025 35 15 2.33 Apr-2025 33 17 1.94 Mar-2025 42 8 5.25 Feb-2025 9 41 0.22 Jan-2025 24 26 0.92 Dec-2024 14 36 0.39 Nov-2024 18 32 0.56

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Industrials perform the best while Consumer Cyclical performs the worst:

Industrials was the best performing sector in the last month with a weighted return of 8.17%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Consumer Cyclical, which saw a decline of 2.84%. Key contributors to this downturn included Tata Motors Limited, despite Eicher Motors Limited and Trent Limited showing minimal gains.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Industrials 3 8.17 6.36 Energy 4 7.59 3.57 Communication Services 2 6.02 3.54 Technology 5 5.38 5.0 Basic Materials 6 5.25 5.69 Financial Services 12 3.99 6.19 Consumer Defensive 4 3.18 4.03 Healthcare 4 2.86 1.86 Utilities 2 0.72 0.9 Consumer Cyclical 8 -2.84 -2.72

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bajaj Finance Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited with returns of 56.28%, 50.74%, and 47.71% respectively. These stocks represented strength across Financial Services, Industrials, and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 56.28 Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 50.74 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 47.71 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 45.01 Eternal Ltd. Communication Services 31.44 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 28.83 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 28.3 Tata Steel Limited Basic Materials 26.18 JSW Steel Limited Basic Materials 25.49 Hindalco Industries Limited Basic Materials 24.49 Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Financial Services 21.42 Shriram Finance Limited Financial Services 21.22 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 20.79 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Financial Services 19.53 Tata Consumer Products Limited Consumer Defensive 17.06

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tata Motors Limited, Trent Limited, and IndusInd Bank Limited with returns of -50.42%, -34.05%, and -24.71% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Tata Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical -50.42 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical -34.05 IndusInd Bank Limited Financial Services -24.71 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology -20.26 NTPC Limited Utilities -15.96 Asian Paints Limited Basic Materials -13.54 Infosys Limited Technology -13.45 Adani Enterprises Limited Energy -11.92 HCL Technologies Limited Technology -11.13 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive -11.04 Wipro Limited Technology -9.5 Bajaj Auto Limited Consumer Cyclical -9.43 Tech Mahindra Limited Technology -8.89 Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Utilities -7.82 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Healthcare -7.7

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 20 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 27 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with UltraTech Cement Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Larsen Toubro Limited Industrials 4030.9 4062.6 -0.78 SBI Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services 1955.7 1982.2 -1.34 JSW Steel Limited Basic Materials 1206.0 1223.9 -1.46 Eicher Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 7007.0 7122.5 -1.62 State Bank of India Financial Services 937.0 953.4 -1.72 Titan Company Limited Consumer Cyclical 3746.7 3815.0 -1.79 Hindalco Industries Limited Basic Materials 847.85 864.0 -1.87 Tata Steel Limited Basic Materials 182.9 186.94 -2.16 Bharat Electronics Limited Industrials 426.1 436.0 -2.27 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Industrials 1451.5 1494.0 -2.84 Maruti Suzuki India Limited Consumer Cyclical 16186.0 16660.0 -2.85 Grasim Industries Limited Basic Materials 2891.7 2977.8 -2.89 Hero MotoCorp Limited Consumer Cyclical 5544.0 5717.0 -3.03 Nestlé India Limited Consumer Defensive 1271.9 1311.6 -3.03 Tata Consumer Products Limited Consumer Defensive 1165.0 1202.8 -3.14 HDFC Bank Limited Financial Services 987.95 1020.5 -3.19 Axis Bank Limited Financial Services 1232.8 1276.1 -3.39 Bharti Airtel Limited Communication Services 2061.3 2135.3 -3.47 Reliance Industries Limited Energy 1486.4 1551.0 -4.17 Bajaj Finserv Ltd. Financial Services 2088.3 2195.0 -4.86 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited Healthcare 7681.0 8099.5 -5.17 Bajaj Finance Limited Financial Services 1045.0 1102.5 -5.22 Mahindra Mahindra Limited Consumer Cyclical 3487.2 3723.8 -6.35 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Energy 255.37 273.5 -6.63 Shriram Finance Limited Financial Services 748.9 814.15 -8.01 Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Financial Services 2105.5 2301.9 -8.53 UltraTech Cement Limited Basic Materials 11924.0 13097.0 -8.96

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 30+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week low – Trent Limited.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Healthcare 1690.7 1548.0 9.22 ITC Limited Consumer Defensive 420.35 390.15 7.74 Wipro Limited Technology 240.67 228.0 5.56 Tata Consultancy Services Limited Technology 3058.0 2866.6 6.68 Trent Limited Consumer Cyclical 4697.3 4488.0 4.66 Tata Motors Limited Consumer Cyclical 410.0 376.3 8.96

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

Source: NSE