Nifty 50 Extends Winning Streak with 4.51% Monthly Rise

In October 2025, the Nifty 50 index had a positive return of 4.51%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Industrials, led by Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. The market breadth was strongly positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 39:11.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 39 advances while 11 declined:
In Oct-2025, the market breadth was strongly positive. 39 stocks advanced while only 11 declined. This marks a significant improvement compared to September’s narrower advance-decline ratio.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Oct-2025
|39
|11
|3.55
|Sep-2025
|26
|24
|1.08
|Aug-2025
|20
|30
|0.67
|Jul-2025
|15
|35
|0.43
|Jun-2025
|37
|12
|3.08
|May-2025
|35
|15
|2.33
|Apr-2025
|33
|17
|1.94
|Mar-2025
|42
|8
|5.25
|Feb-2025
|9
|41
|0.22
|Jan-2025
|24
|26
|0.92
|Dec-2024
|14
|36
|0.39
|Nov-2024
|18
|32
|0.56
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Industrials perform the best while Consumer Cyclical performs the worst:
Industrials was the best performing sector in the last month with a weighted return of 8.17%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Larsen & Toubro Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Consumer Cyclical, which saw a decline of 2.84%. Key contributors to this downturn included Tata Motors Limited, despite Eicher Motors Limited and Trent Limited showing minimal gains.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Industrials
|3
|8.17
|6.36
|Energy
|4
|7.59
|3.57
|Communication Services
|2
|6.02
|3.54
|Technology
|5
|5.38
|5.0
|Basic Materials
|6
|5.25
|5.69
|Financial Services
|12
|3.99
|6.19
|Consumer Defensive
|4
|3.18
|4.03
|Healthcare
|4
|2.86
|1.86
|Utilities
|2
|0.72
|0.9
|Consumer Cyclical
|8
|-2.84
|-2.72
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bajaj Finance Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited with returns of 56.28%, 50.74%, and 47.71% respectively. These stocks represented strength across Financial Services, Industrials, and Consumer Cyclical sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|56.28
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|Industrials
|50.74
|Maruti Suzuki India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|47.71
|Eicher Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|45.01
|Eternal Ltd.
|Communication Services
|31.44
|Mahindra Mahindra Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|28.83
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|Communication Services
|28.3
|Tata Steel Limited
|Basic Materials
|26.18
|JSW Steel Limited
|Basic Materials
|25.49
|Hindalco Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|24.49
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|21.42
|Shriram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|21.22
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|20.79
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
|Financial Services
|19.53
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|17.06
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tata Motors Limited, Trent Limited, and IndusInd Bank Limited with returns of -50.42%, -34.05%, and -24.71% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Cyclical and Financial Services sectors.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Tata Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-50.42
|Trent Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-34.05
|IndusInd Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|-24.71
|Tata Consultancy Services Limited
|Technology
|-20.26
|NTPC Limited
|Utilities
|-15.96
|Asian Paints Limited
|Basic Materials
|-13.54
|Infosys Limited
|Technology
|-13.45
|Adani Enterprises Limited
|Energy
|-11.92
|HCL Technologies Limited
|Technology
|-11.13
|ITC Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|-11.04
|Wipro Limited
|Technology
|-9.5
|Bajaj Auto Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-9.43
|Tech Mahindra Limited
|Technology
|-8.89
|Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|Utilities
|-7.82
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Healthcare
|-7.7
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of the end of last month, nearly 20 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 27 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with UltraTech Cement Limited, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Larsen Toubro Limited
|Industrials
|4030.9
|4062.6
|-0.78
|SBI Life Insurance Company Limited
|Financial Services
|1955.7
|1982.2
|-1.34
|JSW Steel Limited
|Basic Materials
|1206.0
|1223.9
|-1.46
|Eicher Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|7007.0
|7122.5
|-1.62
|State Bank of India
|Financial Services
|937.0
|953.4
|-1.72
|Titan Company Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|3746.7
|3815.0
|-1.79
|Hindalco Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|847.85
|864.0
|-1.87
|Tata Steel Limited
|Basic Materials
|182.9
|186.94
|-2.16
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|Industrials
|426.1
|436.0
|-2.27
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited
|Industrials
|1451.5
|1494.0
|-2.84
|Maruti Suzuki India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|16186.0
|16660.0
|-2.85
|Grasim Industries Limited
|Basic Materials
|2891.7
|2977.8
|-2.89
|Hero MotoCorp Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|5544.0
|5717.0
|-3.03
|Nestlé India Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|1271.9
|1311.6
|-3.03
|Tata Consumer Products Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|1165.0
|1202.8
|-3.14
|HDFC Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|987.95
|1020.5
|-3.19
|Axis Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|1232.8
|1276.1
|-3.39
|Bharti Airtel Limited
|Communication Services
|2061.3
|2135.3
|-3.47
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Energy
|1486.4
|1551.0
|-4.17
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
|Financial Services
|2088.3
|2195.0
|-4.86
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
|Healthcare
|7681.0
|8099.5
|-5.17
|Bajaj Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|1045.0
|1102.5
|-5.22
|Mahindra Mahindra Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|3487.2
|3723.8
|-6.35
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited
|Energy
|255.37
|273.5
|-6.63
|Shriram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|748.9
|814.15
|-8.01
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|2105.5
|2301.9
|-8.53
|UltraTech Cement Limited
|Basic Materials
|11924.0
|13097.0
|-8.96
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of the end of last month, nearly 30+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 1 stock was within 5% of its 52-week low – Trent Limited.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Healthcare
|1690.7
|1548.0
|9.22
|ITC Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|420.35
|390.15
|7.74
|Wipro Limited
|Technology
|240.67
|228.0
|5.56
|Tata Consultancy Services Limited
|Technology
|3058.0
|2866.6
|6.68
|Trent Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|4697.3
|4488.0
|4.66
|Tata Motors Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|410.0
|376.3
|8.96
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low
Source: NSE
