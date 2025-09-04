Precious metals funds stood out in a tough year

A TOUGH YEAR; BUT PRECIOUS METALS COME OUT SHINING
The last 1 year has been tough for equity funds with most categories struggling. Barring financial services funds and healthcare funds, all other categories delivered negative average returns in last one year, with fairly large divergence in returns. The equity challenge also got extended to hybrid funds, while debt funds struggled with volatility factor.
Here, we look at best performing mutual funds by categories. However, not just returns; we look at risk-adjusted returns. Instead of standard deviation, we use range as a measure of dispersion risk. Risk-adjusted returns help understand if the top performers are generating returns by taking on higher risk or through the fund manager skill. Here is a quick dekko.
GENERIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKED ON 1-YEAR RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS
Here is the ranking of 7 categories of generic equity funds based on market cap.
|Active Equity Funds – MCAP
|Average
|Best
|Worst
|Range
|Risk-Adj Returns
|Multi-Cap
|-2.53
|16.88
|-15.64
|32.52
|-0.0778
|Mid-Cap
|-2.28
|10.56
|-15.71
|26.27
|-0.0868
|Large & Mid- Cap
|-2.51
|8.46
|-14.65
|23.11
|-0.1086
|Flexi Cap
|-3.06
|5.82
|-19.95
|25.77
|-0.1187
|ELSS (Tax Savings)
|-3.37
|12.21
|-13.33
|25.54
|-0.1319
|Large-Cap
|-3.15
|9.25
|-10.19
|19.44
|-0.1620
|Small-Cap
|-4.47
|3.94
|-11.33
|15.27
|-0.2927
Data Source: Morningstar
First and foremost, one needs to take the risk-adjusted returns with a pinch of salt as all categories of generic equity funds have given negative average returns in last one year. However, there are some takeaways from the data. For instance, Multi-Caps and Mid-Caps have emerged at the top because mid-cap stocks have done better in terms of sales and profit performance in recent quarters. Mid-caps have outshone large caps and small caps; and that is reflected in these numbers. You find large caps and small caps at the bottom, which reflects fundamental stress. At a macro level, generic equity funds have disappointed the street in last 1 year.
THEMATIC EQUITY FUNDS: RANKING ON 1-YEAR RISK-ADJUSTED RETURNS
Here is how the 11 categories of thematic equity funds rank on risk-adjusted returns.
|Active Equity Funds – Thematic
|Average
|Best
|Worst
|Range
|Risk-Adj Returns
|Sector – Financial Services
|3.73
|12.27
|-3.52
|15.79
|0.2362
|Sector – Healthcare
|0.52
|12.70
|-11.54
|24.24
|0.0215
|Focused Fund
|-3.09
|7.16
|-16.75
|23.91
|-0.1292
|Equity – ESG
|-4.27
|-0.34
|-15.19
|14.85
|-0.2875
|Value
|-7.14
|1.98
|-14.61
|16.59
|-0.4304
|Dividend Yield
|-6.68
|0.10
|-12.77
|12.87
|-0.5190
|Contra
|-2.52
|-0.76
|-5.36
|4.60
|-0.5478
|Equity- Infrastructure
|-7.36
|-0.74
|-13.87
|13.13
|-0.5605
|Sector – Technology
|-12.98
|1.35
|-17.38
|18.73
|-0.6930
|Sector – FMCG
|-1.56
|-7.59
|-8.97
|1.38
|-1.1304
|Sector – Energy
|-12.64
|-2.04
|-12.39
|10.35
|-1.2213
Data Source: Morningstar
The only two themes that delivered positive returns in the last on year were Financial Services and Healthcare and they appear at the top on risk adjusted rankings. While healthcare did see a high degree of volatility, performance of financial services was a lot more stable. Ironically, tech and FMCG ended up at the bottom. While the former was hit by global tech-spend uncertainty, the latter was more about weak urban demand. Energy stocks continued to struggle crude price volatility due to geopolitical risks.
HYBRID ALLOCATION FUNDS: RANKING ON 1-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS
Here are 5 categories of hybrid allocation funds and their rank on risk-adjusted returns.
|Hybrid Allocation Funds
|Average
|Best
|Worst
|Range
|Risk-Adj Returns
|Conservative Allocation
|4.49
|8.26
|-1.32
|9.58
|0.4687
|Balanced Allocation
|2.56
|5.74
|-1.27
|7.01
|0.3652
|Equity Savings
|3.98
|7.98
|-4.01
|11.99
|0.3319
|Dynamic Asset Allocation
|0.03
|6.43
|-11.80
|18.23
|0.0016
|Aggressive Allocation
|-0.45
|6.48
|-7.57
|14.05
|-0.0320
Data Source: Morningstar
In the hybrid space, the bias has been in favour of funds that have a higher debt component, while the more equity-oriented funds have not only seen negative average returns, but also rank lower on risk-adjusted returns. Many of the BAFs and Equity Savings funds have raised their exposure to non-equity assets, which has also helped them deliver in terms of risk-adjusted returns.
ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: RANKING ON 1-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS
Here are the 14 categories of debt funds and their rank on risk-adjusted returns.
|Active Debt Funds
|Average
|Best
|Worst
|Range
|Risk-Adj Returns
|Medium to Long Duration
|6.46
|7.72
|3.43
|4.29
|1.5058
|Banking & PSU
|7.78
|9.16
|3.70
|5.46
|1.4249
|10 yr Government Bond
|7.41
|8.39
|2.70
|5.69
|1.3023
|Medium Duration
|7.97
|13.53
|3.86
|9.67
|0.8242
|Dynamic Bond
|5.96
|8.47
|1.03
|7.44
|0.8011
|Floating Rate
|7.96
|13.35
|3.13
|10.22
|0.7789
|Money Market
|7.13
|11.58
|1.51
|10.07
|0.7080
|Ultra Short Duration
|7.18
|10.88
|-0.55
|11.43
|0.6282
|Short Duration
|8.20
|13.76
|-0.20
|13.96
|0.5874
|Credit Risk
|10.49
|23.10
|4.48
|18.62
|0.5634
|Corporate Bond
|7.90
|14.97
|0.54
|14.43
|0.5475
|Government Bond
|5.44
|8.33
|-2.06
|10.39
|0.5236
|Low Duration
|7.56
|16.01
|-0.08
|16.09
|0.4699
|Long Duration
|3.01
|10.75
|-5.22
|15.97
|0.1885
Data Source: Morningstar
For a change, debt funds have done better than equity funds in the last one year with all the categories delivering positive average returns in this period. The funds that have gained the most are the longer-term funds, which have benefited from falling bond yields. RBI cut rates by 100 bps between February 2025 and June 2025, which led to a meaningful outperformance by longer duration debt funds.
ALTERNATE FUNDS: RANKING ON 1-YEAR RISK ADJUSTED RETURNS
Here are the 3 categories of alternate fund classes on risk-adjusted returns.
|Alternate Funds
|Average
|Best
|Worst
|Range
|Risk-Adj Returns
|Sector – Precious Metals
|44.51
|47.36
|43.91
|3.45
|12.9014
|Arbitrage Fund
|6.41
|7.51
|-2.52
|10.03
|0.6391
|Liquid
|6.20
|64.85
|-0.43
|65.28
|0.0950
Data Source: Morningstar
Over the last 1 year, the precious metals (Gold and Silver ETFs) have not only been the best among alternate funds, but also among all funds. These precious metals funds have delivered over 44% returns on an average with very low dispersion levels. While silver ETFs gained from a favourable gold-silver ratio, the gold ETFs also gained from central bank buying and from de-dollarization. For the first time; gold has not only beaten equities in the last 1 year, but also in terms of CAGR returns over the last 20 years. Clearly, it is the precious metals story that has truly glittered.
