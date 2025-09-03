Q1FY26 results see better net margins and interest coverage

Q1FY26 RESULTS – GOOD NEWS AMID HEADWINDS
Over the last few months, there have been concerns that the global macro turmoil and the steep tariffs will hit quarterly numbers of India Inc. To be fair, the steep tariffs of 50% have become effectively only recently, so the full impact will be seen in the September and December quarters. However, there were concerns that Q1F26 (June quarter) would evince signs of pressure on topline and bottom line. Fortunately, there are no signs of panic, if you go by the comprehensive analysis of non-financial Q1 results done by the RBI.
Here are some quick findings. Indian manufacturing companies manged to grow sales at 5.3% yoy, despite sales being lower than the sequential quarter. For the non-IT services companies, Q1FY26 sales were up 7.5% yoy and was also marginally higher sequentially. What about IT companies? Despite concerns, IT has done fairly well. Sales revenues were up 6.0% yoy and were also marginally higher on a sequential basis. Overall analysis is based on a sample of over 3,000 companies by the RBI, so it is fairly representative.
HOW MANUFACTURING COMPANIES PERFORMED IN Q1FY26
A total of 1,736 companies were evaluated by the RBI based on their Q1 results. Here are some quick findings about the performance of manufacturing companies in Q1FY26.
While sales growth of manufacturing companies may have disappointed on a sequential basis, lower costs have helped improve profitability and solvency ratios.
HOW THE NON-IT SERVICES COMPANIES PERFORMED IN Q1FY26
A total of 892 companies were evaluated by the RBI based on their Q1 results. Here are some quick findings about the performance of non-IT Services companies in Q1FY26.
Non-IT services companies have seen non-staff operating costs go up sharply in the quarter, leading to a dent in the profit performance of this sector.
HOW THE IT SERVICES COMPANIES PERFORMED IN Q1FY26
A total of 198 IT companies were evaluated by the RBI based on their Q1 results. Here are some quick findings about the performance of IT Services companies in Q1FY26.
IT services companies have managed staff costs rather well amid the changing dynamics of IT industry and the shift to AI/ML. That is evident in profit performance.
