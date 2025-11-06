Small Caps In October 2025 – 4.66%

In October 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a positive return of 4.66%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Financial Services, led by Five-Star Business Finance Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, and IIFL Finance Ltd. The market breadth was positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 2:1, as 66 stocks advanced against 34 that declined.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 66 advance while 34 decline:

In Oct-2025, the market breadth was positive. 66 stocks advanced while 34 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally better than September’s 61-39 split.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Oct-2025 66 33 2.0 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 20 79 0.25 Jul-2025 29 71 0.41 Jun-2025 73 27 2.7 May-2025 87 13 6.69 Apr-2025 52 48 1.08 Mar-2025 84 16 5.25 Feb-2025 11 89 0.12 Jan-2025 20 80 0.25 Dec-2024 47 51 0.92 Nov-2024 47 49 0.96

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Financial Services performs the best while Energy performs the worst:

Financial Services was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 10.61%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Five-Star Business Finance Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, and IIFL Finance Ltd. On the other hand, the worst performing sector was Unknown which saw a decline of 4.23%. Key contributors to this downturn included the single stock in this category, though no company name is available for it.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Financial Services 16 10.61 8.86 Healthcare 10 7.91 7.99 Real Estate 3 6.7 3.66 Utilities 5 6.41 5.79 Basic Materials 13 5.31 3.51 Technology 12 3.44 3.73 Communication Services 5 2.82 2.5 Industrials 23 2.21 2.22 Consumer Defensive 2 2.13 -0.23 Consumer Cyclical 8 -1.22 0.12 Energy 2 -2.19 -2.18 Miscellaneous 1 -4.23 -4.23

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Laurus Labs Limited, HBL Engineering Ltd., and Manappuram Finance Limited with returns of 94.71%, 78.96%, and 74.28% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Healthcare and Industrials sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Laurus Labs Limited Healthcare 94.71 HBL Engineering Ltd. Industrials 78.96 Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 74.28 Navin Fluorine International Limited Basic Materials 71.29 Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited Industrials 59.59 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 54.07 CreditAccess Grameen Limited Financial Services 44.98 ITI Limited Technology 43.42 Godfrey Phillips India Limited Consumer Defensive 42.69 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Financial Services 42.55 Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited Healthcare 38.4 Welspun Corp Limited Basic Materials 33.4 Redington Limited Technology 33.39 Amber Enterprises India Limited Consumer Cyclical 33.05 Radico Khaitan Limited Consumer Defensive 31.97

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tejas Networks Limited, NATCO Pharma Limited, and Ramkrishna Forgings Limited with returns of -42.57%, -41.26%, and -40.93% respectively.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Tejas Networks Limited Technology -42.57 NATCO Pharma Limited Healthcare -41.26 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials -40.93 HFCL Limited Technology -39.59 Sonata Software Limited Technology -38.52 Jupiter Wagons Limited Industrials -37.29 Cyient Limited Industrials -34.39 Birlasoft Limited Technology -31.8 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd. Basic Materials -31.52 Inox Wind Limited Utilities -30.68 NCC Limited Industrials -28.22 Zen Technologies Limited Industrials -27.87 Titagarh Rail Systems Limited Industrials -27.35 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Consumer Cyclical -27.05

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of end of last month, nearly 50+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 8 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Welspun, HBL, IDBI, Laurus Labs and MCX being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Welspun Corp Limited Basic Materials 965.75 994.0 -2.84 HBL Engineering Ltd. Industrials 1004.2 1033.65 -2.85 IDBI Bank Limited Financial Services 103.8 106.97 -2.96 Laurus Labs Limited Healthcare 953.65 985.5 -3.23 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Financial Services 9243.0 9625.0 -3.97 CreditAccess Grameen Limited Financial Services 1423.6 1490.1 -4.46 IIFL Finance Ltd. Financial Services 534.6 559.75 -4.49 Delhivery Limited Industrials 465.95 489.1 -4.73 The Karur Vysya Bank Limited Financial Services 243.15 258.5 -5.94 Go Digit General Insurance Limited Financial Services 358.65 381.4 -5.96 Navin Fluorine International Limited Basic Materials 5687.4 6099.0 -6.75 Amber Enterprises India Limited Consumer Cyclical 8036.5 8626.0 -6.83 Hindustan Copper Limited Basic Materials 340.25 365.5 -6.91 Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. Financial Services 509.85 547.8 -6.93 Kalpataru Projects International Limited Industrials 1256.4 1352.85 -7.13 Aster DM Healthcare Limited Healthcare 678.05 732.2 -7.4 Radico Khaitan Limited Consumer Defensive 3135.0 3423.0 -8.41 Neuland Laboratories Limited Healthcare 16473.0 18100.0 -8.99 Sagility India Limited Healthcare 52.54 57.89 -9.24 Manappuram Finance Limited Financial Services 269.5 298.0 -9.56 BEML Limited Industrials 2199.9 2437.4 -9.74

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of end of last month, nearly 70+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 3 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with Tejas Networks Limited, HFCL Limited, and Ramkrishna Forgings being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Signatureglobal (India) Limited Real Estate 1084.3 988.0 9.75 PCBL Limited Basic Materials 362.0 331.0 9.37 Bata India Limited Consumer Cyclical 1070.6 1025.1 4.44 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Consumer Cyclical 282.7 278.0 1.69 Piramal Pharma Limited Healthcare 199.63 181.73 9.85 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited Basic Materials 481.0 452.35 6.33 Indian Energy Exchange Limited Financial Services 139.31 130.26 6.95 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited Communication Services 54.58 50.1 8.94 Cyient Limited Industrials 1165.2 1084.05 7.49 HFCL Limited Technology 73.51 68.56 7.22 Ramkrishna Forgings Limited Industrials 543.0 513.2 5.81 Tejas Networks Limited Technology 533.5 532.25 0.23

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE