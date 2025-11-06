Small Caps In October 2025 – 4.66%

In October 2025, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index had a positive return of 4.66%. This was driven by strong performances from sectors like Financial Services, led by Five-Star Business Finance Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, and IIFL Finance Ltd. The market breadth was positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 2:1, as 66 stocks advanced against 34 that declined.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 66 advance while 34 decline:
In Oct-2025, the market breadth was positive. 66 stocks advanced while 34 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally better than September’s 61-39 split.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Oct-2025
|66
|33
|2.0
|Sep-2025
|61
|39
|1.56
|Aug-2025
|20
|79
|0.25
|Jul-2025
|29
|71
|0.41
|Jun-2025
|73
|27
|2.7
|May-2025
|87
|13
|6.69
|Apr-2025
|52
|48
|1.08
|Mar-2025
|84
|16
|5.25
|Feb-2025
|11
|89
|0.12
|Jan-2025
|20
|80
|0.25
|Dec-2024
|47
|51
|0.92
|Nov-2024
|47
|49
|0.96
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Financial Services performs the best while Energy performs the worst:
Financial Services was the best performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 10.61%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like Five-Star Business Finance Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited, and IIFL Finance Ltd. On the other hand, the worst performing sector was Unknown which saw a decline of 4.23%. Key contributors to this downturn included the single stock in this category, though no company name is available for it.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Financial Services
|16
|10.61
|8.86
|Healthcare
|10
|7.91
|7.99
|Real Estate
|3
|6.7
|3.66
|Utilities
|5
|6.41
|5.79
|Basic Materials
|13
|5.31
|3.51
|Technology
|12
|3.44
|3.73
|Communication Services
|5
|2.82
|2.5
|Industrials
|23
|2.21
|2.22
|Consumer Defensive
|2
|2.13
|-0.23
|Consumer Cyclical
|8
|-1.22
|0.12
|Energy
|2
|-2.19
|-2.18
|Miscellaneous
|1
|-4.23
|-4.23
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Laurus Labs Limited, HBL Engineering Ltd., and Manappuram Finance Limited with returns of 94.71%, 78.96%, and 74.28% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Healthcare and Industrials sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Laurus Labs Limited
|Healthcare
|94.71
|HBL Engineering Ltd.
|Industrials
|78.96
|Manappuram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|74.28
|Navin Fluorine International Limited
|Basic Materials
|71.29
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Limited
|Industrials
|59.59
|Aster DM Healthcare Limited
|Healthcare
|54.07
|CreditAccess Grameen Limited
|Financial Services
|44.98
|ITI Limited
|Technology
|43.42
|Godfrey Phillips India Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|42.69
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
|Financial Services
|42.55
|Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited
|Healthcare
|38.4
|Welspun Corp Limited
|Basic Materials
|33.4
|Redington Limited
|Technology
|33.39
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|33.05
|Radico Khaitan Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|31.97
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included Tejas Networks Limited, NATCO Pharma Limited, and Ramkrishna Forgings Limited with returns of -42.57%, -41.26%, and -40.93% respectively.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Tejas Networks Limited
|Technology
|-42.57
|NATCO Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|-41.26
|Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
|Industrials
|-40.93
|HFCL Limited
|Technology
|-39.59
|Sonata Software Limited
|Technology
|-38.52
|Jupiter Wagons Limited
|Industrials
|-37.29
|Cyient Limited
|Industrials
|-34.39
|Birlasoft Limited
|Technology
|-31.8
|Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd.
|Basic Materials
|-31.52
|Inox Wind Limited
|Utilities
|-30.68
|NCC Limited
|Industrials
|-28.22
|Zen Technologies Limited
|Industrials
|-27.87
|Titagarh Rail Systems Limited
|Industrials
|-27.35
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-27.05
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of end of last month, nearly 50+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 8 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Welspun, HBL, IDBI, Laurus Labs and MCX being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Welspun Corp Limited
|Basic Materials
|965.75
|994.0
|-2.84
|HBL Engineering Ltd.
|Industrials
|1004.2
|1033.65
|-2.85
|IDBI Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|103.8
|106.97
|-2.96
|Laurus Labs Limited
|Healthcare
|953.65
|985.5
|-3.23
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
|Financial Services
|9243.0
|9625.0
|-3.97
|CreditAccess Grameen Limited
|Financial Services
|1423.6
|1490.1
|-4.46
|IIFL Finance Ltd.
|Financial Services
|534.6
|559.75
|-4.49
|Delhivery Limited
|Industrials
|465.95
|489.1
|-4.73
|The Karur Vysya Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|243.15
|258.5
|-5.94
|Go Digit General Insurance Limited
|Financial Services
|358.65
|381.4
|-5.96
|Navin Fluorine International Limited
|Basic Materials
|5687.4
|6099.0
|-6.75
|Amber Enterprises India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|8036.5
|8626.0
|-6.83
|Hindustan Copper Limited
|Basic Materials
|340.25
|365.5
|-6.91
|Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.
|Financial Services
|509.85
|547.8
|-6.93
|Kalpataru Projects International Limited
|Industrials
|1256.4
|1352.85
|-7.13
|Aster DM Healthcare Limited
|Healthcare
|678.05
|732.2
|-7.4
|Radico Khaitan Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|3135.0
|3423.0
|-8.41
|Neuland Laboratories Limited
|Healthcare
|16473.0
|18100.0
|-8.99
|Sagility India Limited
|Healthcare
|52.54
|57.89
|-9.24
|Manappuram Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|269.5
|298.0
|-9.56
|BEML Limited
|Industrials
|2199.9
|2437.4
|-9.74
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of end of last month, nearly 70+ stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 3 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with Tejas Networks Limited, HFCL Limited, and Ramkrishna Forgings being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|Signatureglobal (India) Limited
|Real Estate
|1084.3
|988.0
|9.75
|PCBL Limited
|Basic Materials
|362.0
|331.0
|9.37
|Bata India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|1070.6
|1025.1
|4.44
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|282.7
|278.0
|1.69
|Piramal Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|199.63
|181.73
|9.85
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited
|Basic Materials
|481.0
|452.35
|6.33
|Indian Energy Exchange Limited
|Financial Services
|139.31
|130.26
|6.95
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited
|Communication Services
|54.58
|50.1
|8.94
|Cyient Limited
|Industrials
|1165.2
|1084.05
|7.49
|HFCL Limited
|Technology
|73.51
|68.56
|7.22
|Ramkrishna Forgings Limited
|Industrials
|543.0
|513.2
|5.81
|Tejas Networks Limited
|Technology
|533.5
|532.25
|0.23
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low
Source: NSE
