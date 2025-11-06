Small caps recover in October, but still well shy of yearly highs

SMALL CAPS – RISK FACTORS STILL PROMINENT

The risk of global uncertainty and the rupee weakness appear to be more evident in the small caps, than on the mid-caps or small caps. While small caps have bounced from lower levels, they are still well short of their highs. While the small caps present a more diverse sectoral story, the dominance of BFSI is visible in small caps also. Here is a 360-degree look at small caps in the month of September 2025.

SMALL CAP MOMENTUM RECOVERS FURTHER IN OCTOBER 2025

In terms of 1-month returns, the Nifty Small Cap 100 bounced 4.66% in October 2025. Out of the 93 eligible stocks in the index, 57 stocks gave positive returns, while 36 stocks gave negative returns in October 2025. Here are the top-15.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High MRPL 165.79 25.31% 11.90% 172.5 98.92 67.60% 3.89% NAVINFLUOR 5,630.00 23.06% 70.56% 5,839.00 3,180.00 77.04% 3.58% FIVESTAR 651.1 21.65% -14.70% 860.6 501 29.96% 24.34% MCX 9,243.00 18.57% 44.65% 9,617.00 4,408.15 109.68% 3.89% IIFL 535 18.30% 26.82% 551.95 279.8 91.21% 3.07% WHIRLPOOL 1,388.20 17.45% -31.20% 2,122.90 899 54.42% 34.61% ANGELONE 2,494.40 16.88% -17.70% 3,503.15 1,941.00 28.51% 28.80% BRIGADE 1,036.00 15.81% -13.32% 1,340.50 852 21.60% 22.72% KARURVYSYA 243.5 15.29% 7.05% 251.95 154.63 57.47% 3.35% PGEL 571 13.67% -4.83% 1,054.20 465 22.80% 45.84% LAURUSLABS 955 13.29% 96.51% 972.55 474.05 101.46% 1.80% NEULANDLAB 16,552.00 12.79% 19.12% 18,100.00 10,190.70 62.42% 8.55% WELCORP 963.2 12.64% 34.29% 994 650.15 48.15% 3.10% NUVAMA 7,115.00 12.48% 5.81% 8,508.50 4,735.45 50.25% 16.38% CESC 179.96 11.12% -1.76% 203.8 119 51.23% 11.70%

Data Source: NSE

In October 2025, 19 stocks have given returns of over 10%. In terms of sectoral mix; the top-15 had 6 Financial Inclusion stocks (Five Star Finance, MCX, IIFL, Angel One, Karur Vysysa, Nuvama); and 2 Healthcare plays (Laurus Labs, Neuland Laboratories). The rest were bottom-up plays. The worst performers in October 2025 by monthly returns were Wockhardt Pharma, Jindal Saw, Ola Electric, Redington, Tejas Networks, Anand Raj Industries, and KEC International.

HOW DID SMALL CAPS DELIVER ON 1-YEAR RETURNS?

For the 93 small cap stocks with full data, the average 1-year return was -0.05%. A total of 42 stocks gave positive 1-year returns, while 51 stocks delivered negative returns for October 2025. Here are the top-15.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High LAURUSLABS 955 13.29% 96.51% 972.55 474.05 101.46% 1.80% NAVINFLUOR 5,630.00 23.06% 70.56% 5,839.00 3,180.00 77.04% 3.58% MANAPPURAM 271 -4.02% 67.09% 298 147.67 83.52% 9.06% GRSE 2,558.00 1.07% 59.16% 3,538.40 1,184.90 115.88% 27.71% ASTERDM 678.05 8.15% 54.91% 732.2 387.1 75.16% 7.40% CREDITACC 1,411.20 5.20% 44.75% 1,490.10 750.2 88.11% 5.29% MCX 9,243.00 18.57% 44.65% 9,617.00 4,408.15 109.68% 3.89% NH 1,755.00 1.14% 43.75% 2,370.20 1,185.00 48.10% 25.96% REDINGTON 254.45 -10.47% 38.84% 334.8 169.11 50.46% 24.00% WELCORP 963.2 12.64% 34.29% 994 650.15 48.15% 3.10% AMBER 8,033.50 -0.65% 32.82% 8,626.00 5,235.00 53.46% 6.87% DELHIVERY 466.7 3.53% 31.49% 489.1 236.53 97.31% 4.58% RADICO 3,135.00 8.44% 29.83% 3,423.00 1,845.50 69.87% 8.41% POONAWALLA 481.5 -3.17% 28.15% 570.4 267.2 80.20% 15.59% AFFLE 1,925.00 -0.88% 27.92% 2,185.90 1,246.00 54.49% 11.94%

Data Source: NSE

On a yoy basis, the leaders were dominated by a mix of 4 Financial Inclusion stocks (Manappuram Finance, Credit Access, MCX, Poonawalla Finance); 3 Healthcare plays (Laurus Labs, Aster DM, Narayana Hrudayalaya); 2 Outsourcing names (Redington, Amber); and 2 Consumer stocks (Delhivery, Radico Khaitan). The remaining stocks were spread out across sectors. At the bottom are companies like JBMA, Tejas Networks, First Cry, Jindal Saw, Ola Electric, and Natco Pharma.

HOW RESILIENT WERE SMALL CAPS IN LAST ONE YEAR?

In terms of bounce from lows, small caps bounced 30.51%. Total of 12 stocks bounced over 80% from the lows, while 34 jumped over 50%. Top-15 average bounce was 90.93%.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High GRSE 2,558.00 1.07% 59.16% 3,538.40 1,184.90 115.88% 27.71% MCX 9,243.00 18.57% 44.65% 9,617.00 4,408.15 109.68% 3.89% DATAPATTNS 2,745.00 7.63% 10.71% 3,268.80 1,351.15 103.16% 16.02% LAURUSLABS 955 13.29% 96.51% 972.55 474.05 101.46% 1.80% DELHIVERY 466.7 3.53% 31.49% 489.1 236.53 97.31% 4.58% ANANDRATHI 3,090.00 9.25% -20.78% 3,321.40 1,594.00 93.85% 6.97% IIFL 535 18.30% 26.82% 551.95 279.8 91.21% 3.07% CREDITACC 1,411.20 5.20% 44.75% 1,490.10 750.2 88.11% 5.29% BEML 4,391.00 5.41% 10.56% 4,874.80 2,350.00 86.85% 9.92% HINDCOPPER 340.25 3.28% 16.64% 365.5 183.82 85.10% 6.91% MANAPPURAM 271 -4.02% 67.09% 298 147.67 83.52% 9.06% POONAWALLA 481.5 -3.17% 28.15% 570.4 267.2 80.20% 15.59% NAVINFLUOR 5,630.00 23.06% 70.56% 5,839.00 3,180.00 77.04% 3.58% KAYNES 6,712.50 -4.93% 27.22% 7,822.00 3,825.15 75.48% 14.18% ASTERDM 678.05 8.15% 54.91% 732.2 387.1 75.16% 7.40%

Data Source: NSE

On resilience score, the list was dominated by 6 Financial Inclusion stocks (MCX, Anand Rathi Wealth, IIFL Finance, Credit Access, Manappuram Finance, Poonawalla Finance); 3 Defence Stocks (GRSE, Data Patterns, BEML); and 2 Healthcare Plays (Laurus Labs, Aster DM). The remaining stocks were spread out and largely mirrored the 1-year return rankings list. The list at the bottom included stocks like; Tejas Networks, Jindal Saw, Crompton, Chambal Fertilizers, IEX, Cyient, and PCBL.

HOW SMALL CAPS FARED ON THE SWING FACTOR?

In terms of proximity to the peak, the small cap index overall was 6.77% short of the peak. 23 stocks are less than 10% from the peak while 26 stocks are over 30% off the peak. That indicates a sharp improvement over the previous month.

Stock

Symbol Market Price 1-Month Return 1-Year Return 52-week High 52-week Low Bounce from Low Distance to High LAURUSLABS 955 13.29% 96.51% 972.55 474.05 101.46% 1.80% IIFL 535 18.30% 26.82% 551.95 279.8 91.21% 3.07% WELCORP 963.2 12.64% 34.29% 994 650.15 48.15% 3.10% KARURVYSYA 243.5 15.29% 7.05% 251.95 154.63 57.47% 3.35% NAVINFLUOR 5,630.00 23.06% 70.56% 5,839.00 3,180.00 77.04% 3.58% MCX 9,243.00 18.57% 44.65% 9,617.00 4,408.15 109.68% 3.89% MRPL 165.79 25.31% 11.90% 172.5 98.92 67.60% 3.89% DELHIVERY 466.7 3.53% 31.49% 489.1 236.53 97.31% 4.58% CREDITACC 1,411.20 5.20% 44.75% 1,490.10 750.2 88.11% 5.29% STARHEALTH 495.15 10.67% -4.16% 524.4 327.3 51.28% 5.58% GODIGIT 356.1 3.64% 3.96% 381.4 264.6 34.58% 6.63% AMBER 8,033.50 -0.65% 32.82% 8,626.00 5,235.00 53.46% 6.87% HINDCOPPER 340.25 3.28% 16.64% 365.5 183.82 85.10% 6.91% ANANDRATHI 3,090.00 9.25% -20.78% 3,321.40 1,594.00 93.85% 6.97% AADHARHFC 509 -0.08% 12.65% 547.8 346.05 47.09% 7.08%

Data Source: NSE

In terms of proximity to the peak, the list is quite mixed with 6 financial inclusion stocks, 2 healthcare stocks, and 2 Chemical plays. Companies farthest from the peak were a mixed bag of stocks like Tejas Networks, Ola Electric, FirstCry, Jindal Saw, Zen Technologies etc. While the performance of small caps has surely improved in the last couple of months, investors continue to be cautious on small cap stocks.