Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended July 12, 2024

FPIS NET EQUITY BUYERS FOR FIFTH SUCCESSIVE WEEK
After infusing $953 Million, $1.41 Billion, $1.83 Billion, and $1.72 Billion in the previous four weeks, the FPI inflows continued in the latest week to July 12, 2024. However, the inflows were relatively subdued at $885 Million for the week, although FPIs remained net buyers on all the trading days. For the last 5 weeks since the new government (Modi 3.9) took oath of office, FPI inflows have been to the tune of $6.80 Billion. The flows may be progressively tapering, but FPI inflows have averaged $1.35 Billion a week in the last five weeks. With the concerns over slowing reforms and coalition hassles now addressed, there appears to be a sense of confidence returning to FPI sentiments. The FPIs may still want to see the colour of the full budget before committing larger inflows into the Indian equity markets.
Macros have been extremely favourable in the interim period. If we look at the flow of macros since the end of May 2024, there has been a slew of good news. For starters, the GDP growth for FY24 came in at 8.2%, reinforcing India’s position as the fastest growing large economy in the world. Secondly, the fiscal deficit was pruned further in FY24 to 5.6% of GDP and the RBI dividend promises to take the FY25 fiscal deficit to below the 5% mark. The current account deficit (CAD) was restricted to just 0.7% of GDP in FY24; thanks to a stellar current account surplus in the fourth quarter of FY24. In more granular data, the core sector growth and IIP growth have been robust, although inflation has shown signs of hardening in the month of June 2024. If the government can underline its reforms commitment in the full budget, it would set the stage for the FPIs to return in a big way.
TALE OF 2 INFLATIONS: US AND INDIA DIVERGE
It was a tale of two inflations in the previous week. The US consumer inflation fell sharply by 30 bps from 3.3% to 3.0%. There was some sobering in the oil inflation, which had been the moot point for the Fed when it comes to rate cut decisions. Now it looks like the first rate cut of this year should happen in September 2024, and also opens up the possibility of 2 pre-emptive rate cuts by the Fed in the current year. However, the inflation experience for India was quite the opposite in the month of June 2024.
The pressure of food prices once again showed up in the month of June with the consumer inflation in India jumping to 5.08%, after staying under 5% for 3 months in a row. Also, the May 2024 inflation estimate got revised upwards from 4.75% to 4.80%. The key factor in the inflation spike in June 2024 was food inflation which again spiked from 8.69% to 9.36% on a sequential basis. That would put a lot of pressure on the RBI to go slow on rate cuts even assuming that the US Fed does cut rates in September. The markets were expecting the RBI to cut rates in August or in October this year. Now, with the spike in CPI inflation, the August rate cut looks unlikely. After having an edge over the Fed in terms of distance to the target inflation rate; now, India is also more than 100 bps away from the target inflation rate.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JULY 12, 2024
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Jan-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(28,863.89)
|3,120.34
|(25,743.55)
|19,150.21
|(6,593.34)
|Feb-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(3,194.72)
|4,733.60
|1,538.88
|30,277.95
|31,816.83
|Mar-2024 (₹ Crore)
|29,152.54
|5,945.78
|35,098.32
|16,987.88
|51,996.20
|Apr-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(23,331.04)
|14,659.77
|(8,671.27)
|(7,588.75)
|(16,260.02)
|May-2024 (₹ Crore)
|(30,613.87)
|5,027.54
|(25,586.33)
|12,675.47
|(12,910.86)
|Jun-2024 (₹ Crore)
|24,345.55
|2,218.99
|26,564.54
|15,192.90
|41,757.44
|Jul-2024 (₹ Crore) #
|14,155.94
|1,196.48
|15,352.42
|4,278.86
|19,631.28
|Total for 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(18,349.49)
|36,902.50
|18,553.01
|90,884.52
|1,09,437.53
|For 2024 ($ Million)
|(2,180.27)
|4,435.71
|2,255.44
|10,936.63
|13,192.07
|# – Recent Data is up to July 12, 2024
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
FPIs remained aggressive net buyers in the week to July 12, 2024 at $885 Million; after being net buyers to the tune of $953 Million, $1,724 Million, $1,825 Million, and $1,405 Million in the previous 4 weeks. For calendar 2024 so far, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $13,192.07 Million. Out of this figure, FPIs net bought equities worth $2,255.44 Million and were net buyers in debt to the tune of $10,936.63 Million. For 2024, till date, net debt market inflows accounted for 83.1% of the total net FPI flows into India. In short, year 2024 has been more about debt flows and less about equity flows. As of the close of July 12, 2024, the FPIs were still net sellers in secondary market equities worth $(2,180.27) Million, while the buying in IPOs more than compensated for that at $4,435.71 Million.
In the latest week to July 12, 2024, FPIs were again net buyers worth $885 Million. This is positive for the fifth week in a row, albeit the flows have been progressively lower in the last 4 weeks. Prior to the new government formation, the FPIs were persistently on the sell side, when it came to Indian equities. Clearly, sentiments have shifted sharply in the last 5 weeks post the new government assuming oath of office. There are several triggers that the Fed is waiting for. A reformist full budget that is growth oriented in late July and a possible rate cut by the US Fed in September Fed meet could be just what the doctor prescribed.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the latest week to July 12, 2024, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $885 Million. For 5 weeks in a row, the FPIs have been net buyers in equity; infusing $6.80 Billion in the process. Here is what drove FPI sentiments this week.
It was a relatively strong week of data flows, and the coming week will see further data cues like the WPI inflation and the trade data being announced.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows as it shows us a time series moving average of FPI flows.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|17-Jun-24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18-Jun-24
|3,234.51
|3,234.51
|387.15
|387.15
|19-Jun-24
|1,576.35
|4,810.86
|188.82
|575.97
|20-Jun-24
|9,175.54
|13,986.40
|1,099.85
|1,675.82
|21-Jun-24
|1,247.64
|15,234.04
|149.38
|1,825.20
|24-Jun-24
|1,797.66
|17,031.70
|215.07
|2,040.27
|25-Jun-24
|860.42
|17,892.12
|103.03
|2,143.30
|26-Jun-24
|2,464.98
|20,357.10
|295.47
|2,438.77
|27-Jun-24
|1,513.23
|21,870.33
|181.13
|2,619.90
|28-Jun-24
|7,757.97
|29,628.30
|929.22
|3,549.12
|01-Jul-24
|1,553.37
|31,181.67
|186.14
|3,735.26
|02-Jul-24
|-494.08
|30,687.59
|-59.24
|3,676.02
|03-Jul-24
|-2,507.09
|28,180.50
|-300.20
|3,375.82
|04-Jul-24
|3,898.51
|32,079.01
|466.70
|3,842.52
|05-Jul-24
|5,511.54
|37,590.55
|660.05
|4,502.57
|08-Jul-24
|3,169.45
|40,760.00
|379.57
|4,882.14
|09-Jul-24
|161.67
|40,921.67
|19.37
|4,901.51
|10-Jul-24
|1,528.18
|42,449.85
|183.05
|5,084.56
|11-Jul-24
|2,183.95
|44,633.80
|261.58
|5,346.14
|12-Jul-24
|346.92
|44,980.72
|41.53
|5,387.67
Data Source: NSDL
FPIs were net buyers for the fifth week in a row, with the political uncertainty coming to an end and the VIX stabilizing at lower levels. Here are some key FPI data takeaways.
TRIGGERS FOR FPI FLOWS IN COMING WEEKS?
While the broad focus of the FPIs would be on the full budget presentation in the last week of July, there are other triggers too. With TCS beating estimates, we are already seeing a re-rating of IT companies. That is likely to set the tone for Q1 results. The FPIs will also be focusing on the PCE inflation for June, US GDP data second estimate and the Fed policy statement on the last day of July. All these will set the tone for a possible rate cut in September by the US Fed; a move that could trigger a surge of FPI flows into India.
