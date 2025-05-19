Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended May 16, 2025

FPIS STAY NET BUYERS, ALBEIT MELLOWED
For the fifth week in a row, FPIs were net buyers in equities. If you add the modest current week FPI infusion of $521 Million into equities; total infusion is $6.40 Billion in last 5 weeks. Monday, being a bank holiday, did not have FPI reporting of flows. The ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a sentiment booster, but market players remain cautious that the situation could flare up any time; although VIX was down to 16.55.
During the week, the Indian rupee saw pressure at ₹85.60/$, as dollar index (DXY) hardened to 100.98 levels. The price of Brent Crude also bounced in the week to $65.40/bbl. The bounce in oil prices and the bounce in the dollar index this week were triggered by the signing of the US-China trade deal. This put pressure on the Indian rupee. For now, the focus is on whether RBI will effect its third rate cut in June 2025.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO MAY 16, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|17,669.11
|950.67
|18,619.78
|(7,622.91)
|10,996.87
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,08,768.32)
|15,037.51
|(93,730.81)
|16,007.45
|(77,723.36)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(12,450.09)
|1,737.59
|(10,712.50)
|1,765.20
|(8,947.30)
|# – Recent Data is up to May 16, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Outflows in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,947) Million of net selling overall by FPIs; although the pressure is now coming from debt selling. This comprised of $(10,713) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $1,765 Million of net buying in debt. The week reflected the QIB inflows in the Ather Energy IPO. FPIs were net sellers in debt worth ₹(24,413) Crore in April 2025 as narrowing of Indo-US yield spreads triggered FPI outflows. In May 2025, FPIs continued to be net sellers in debt to the tune of ₹(7,623) Crore.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to May 16, 2025, FPIs were net buyers to the tune of $521 Million. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|21-Apr-25
|4,317.31
|4,317.31
|504.54
|504.54
|22-Apr-25
|1,749.56
|6,066.87
|205.44
|709.98
|23-Apr-25
|1,965.18
|8,032.05
|230.92
|940.90
|24-Apr-25
|3,967.25
|11,999.30
|464.35
|1,405.25
|25-Apr-25
|5,425.58
|17,424.88
|634.50
|2,039.75
|28-Apr-25
|5,040.37
|22,465.25
|588.98
|2,628.73
|29-Apr-25
|2,509.65
|24,974.90
|294.57
|2,923.30
|30-Apr-25
|2,351.23
|27,326.13
|275.97
|3,199.27
|01-May-25
|0.00
|27,326.13
|0.00
|3,199.27
|02-May-25
|173.39
|27,499.52
|20.39
|3,219.66
|05-May-25
|2,806.51
|30,306.03
|334.68
|3,554.34
|06-May-25
|1,796.13
|32,102.16
|213.23
|3,767.57
|07-May-25
|4,011.45
|36,113.61
|474.48
|4,242.05
|08-May-25
|2,951.95
|39,065.56
|349.05
|4,591.10
|09-May-25
|2,427.20
|41,492.76
|286.01
|4,877.11
|12-May-25
|0.00
|41,492.76
|0.00
|4,877.11
|13-May-25
|-2,388.23
|39,104.53
|-278.85
|4,598.26
|14-May-25
|164.30
|39,268.83
|19.35
|4,617.61
|15-May-25
|930.55
|40,199.38
|109.09
|4,726.70
|16-May-25
|5,746.53
|45,945.91
|671.42
|5,398.12
Data Source: NSDL
In key data points ahead, focus will be on core inflation and IIP for April to be announced in the next two weeks. The last day of May 2025 will see FY25 GDP growth and early June will see next monetary policy. The big story remains the geopolitical risk on Indo-Pak border.
