iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 25, 2025

28 Apr 2025 , 07:43 AM

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $2,040 Million. VIX, which had sobered to 15.47 levels in the previous week, spiked to 17.16 after the attacks in Pahalgam. Geopolitical risk, in a sense, disrupted the momentum of the market this week.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ENDS HIGHER, DESPITE FRIDAY SELL-OFF

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 79,830.15 80,130.66 78,605.81 79,212.53
24-Apr-25 80,058.43 80,173.92 79,724.55 79,801.43
23-Apr-25 80,142.09 80,254.55 79,506.90 80,116.49
22-Apr-25 79,728.39 79,824.30 79,253.44 79,595.59
21-Apr-25 78,903.09 79,635.05 78,776.06 79,408.50
18-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20
  Weekly Returns +0.84%

Data Source: BSE

For the week April 25, 2025, Sensex gained +659 points or +0.84%. Sensex rallied in the first 3 days, before the political risk intervened. Sensex touched a weekly high of 80,255 and a low of 78,606; displaying high levels of volatility on Friday.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT SECTOR BOOSTS THE NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 24,289.00 24,365.45 23,847.85 24,039.35
24-Apr-25 24,277.90 24,347.85 24,216.15 24,246.70
23-Apr-25 24,357.60 24,359.30 24,119.95 24,328.95
22-Apr-25 24,185.40 24,242.60 24,072.00 24,167.25
21-Apr-25 23,949.15 24,189.55 23,903.65 24,125.55
18-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65
  Weekly Returns +0.79%

Data Source: NSE

Despite the dollar index at 99.5 levels, the IT sector gave a leg-up to the Nifty this week. For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty gained +188 points or +0.79%, largely led by a rally in IT stocks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,366 and a low of 23,848; both on Friday.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STANDS OUT AMONG GENERIC INDICES

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 55,080.80 55,213.90 53,116.15 53,570.20
24-Apr-25 55,094.05 55,223.35 54,912.90 54,969.85
23-Apr-25 54,777.30 55,076.25 54,069.40 55,041.10
22-Apr-25 54,177.65 54,635.05 53,843.85 54,397.15
21-Apr-25 52,935.05 54,025.00 52,840.00 53,974.45
18-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80
  Weekly Returns +1.73%

Data Source: NSE

Mid-cap IT led the rally in the week on the back of value buying. The good news is the mid-cap index is now decisively above 50,000 levels. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 55,224 and a low of 52,840; holding gains even amidst market volatility.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STILL FACES THE X-FACTOR

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 16,976.95 17,013.80 16,319.60 16,547.20
24-Apr-25 16,984.05 17,060.20 16,936.05 16,963.50
23-Apr-25 16,997.80 17,065.35 16,692.80 16,969.75
22-Apr-25 16,856.50 16,976.20 16,740.75 16,896.00
21-Apr-25 16,497.35 16,793.85 16,442.35 16,773.35
18-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20
  Weekly Returns +0.83%

Data Source: NSE

Despite steady Brent and USDINR, the small cap index remained tentative with just +0.83% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,065 and a low of 16,320; with investors still nervous about the inherent risks of small cap stocks.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – REFLECTS AT-PAR RESULTS OF INDIAN BANKS

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 55,233.55 55,350.55 54,176.45 54,664.05
24-Apr-25 55,103.90 55,550.45 55,088.40 55,201.40
23-Apr-25 56,097.10 56,098.70 55,162.50 55,370.05
22-Apr-25 55,414.30 55,961.20 55,243.55 55,647.20
21-Apr-25 54,891.25 55,461.65 54,674.95 55,304.50
18-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20
  Weekly Returns +0.69%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +347 points or +0.69%. Results of private banks were on expected lines, but NIM pressures is an overhang amidst falling repo[ rates. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 56,099 and a low of 54,176, amidst late sell-off.

NIFTY IT INDEX – SEES THE RETURN OF VALUE BUYING

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 35,487.30 35,941.45 35,068.15 35,562.25
24-Apr-25 35,463.60 35,572.00 35,197.30 35,307.10
23-Apr-25 34,700.10 35,522.75 34,648.45 35,414.65
22-Apr-25 34,075.60 34,130.30 33,789.15 33,941.05
21-Apr-25 33,299.60 34,528.55 33,283.85 34,135.05
18-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35
  Weekly Returns +6.56%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up a whopping 2,190 points or +6.56%, as value buying was back with a bang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,941 and a low of 33,283, gaining even in the midst of the Friday sell-off.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RALLIES AHEAD OF RELIANCE Q4 RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 10,948.35 11,016.10 10,700.10 10,788.65
24-Apr-25 10,923.45 10,976.20 10,903.25 10,945.45
23-Apr-25 10,980.25 10,992.70 10,804.20 10,957.15
22-Apr-25 10,970.90 11,011.80 10,888.30 10,941.50
21-Apr-25 10,722.65 10,968.15 10,692.85 10,946.35
18-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20
  Weekly Returns +0.90%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +96 points or +0.90%. Oil bounced on hopes that retail and Jio would offset O2C weakness in RIL. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,016 and a low of 10,693; amidst steady crude prices.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – LOWER LENDING RATES THE NEW NARRATIVE

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 22,385.30 22,541.90 21,885.20 21,994.50
24-Apr-25 22,426.90 22,492.80 22,286.85 22,367.55
23-Apr-25 21,999.95 22,456.90 21,947.05 22,424.45
22-Apr-25 21,837.05 21,957.70 21,729.80 21,903.70
21-Apr-25 21,463.45 21,848.15 21,272.15 21,826.00
18-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10
  Weekly Returns +2.91%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +621 points or +2.91%. With tariffs on hold, auto stocks gained from hopes of lower funding costs. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,542 and a low of 21,272 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – BELLWETHER Q4 PULLS DOWN FMCG

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 56,926.90 57,121.80 55,976.95 56,532.35
24-Apr-25 57,582.65 58,048.20 56,784.45 56,887.55
23-Apr-25 57,436.35 57,559.25 57,128.75 57,497.90
22-Apr-25 56,471.00 57,282.20 56,263.55 57,193.80
21-Apr-25 56,768.35 56,789.75 56,084.80 56,130.20
18-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20
  Weekly Returns -0.25%

Data Source: NSE

For week to April 25, 2025, FMCG index closed -0.25% lower. Q4 results of HUL and Nestle India showed urban demand pressure and EBITDA margin stress, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,559 and a low of 55,977 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA REMAINS A CAUTIOUS PLAY

Date Open High Low Close
25-Apr-25 14,207.90 14,269.65 13,721.95 13,829.80
24-Apr-25 14,125.75 14,231.45 14,029.60 14,173.35
23-Apr-25 14,003.45 14,129.55 13,928.95 14,117.25
22-Apr-25 13,842.55 13,965.10 13,734.70 13,930.35
21-Apr-25 13,826.75 13,838.70 13,670.65 13,819.40
18-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05
  Weekly Returns +0.87%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +119 points or +0.87%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but it still remains a good defensive bet. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,270 and a low of 13,671, in the week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Endurance Technologies to Launch Lithium Battery Plant in Pune by 2026

Endurance Technologies to Launch Lithium Battery Plant in Pune by 2026

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|01:07 AM
Exide Industries Q4 Profit Falls 11% to ₹254 Crore

Exide Industries Q4 Profit Falls 11% to ₹254 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|12:49 AM
Greaves Cotton Delivers Strong Q4 Results with ₹24 Crore Profit

Greaves Cotton Delivers Strong Q4 Results with ₹24 Crore Profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 May 2025|12:37 AM
Go Fashion Q4 Profit Jumps 54%, Plans 120 New Stores Annually

Go Fashion Q4 Profit Jumps 54%, Plans 120 New Stores Annually

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2025|11:57 PM
Paras Defence Q4 Profit Jumps 97%

Paras Defence Q4 Profit Jumps 97%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Apr 2025|11:39 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.