Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 25, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $2,040 Million. VIX, which had sobered to 15.47 levels in the previous week, spiked to 17.16 after the attacks in Pahalgam. Geopolitical risk, in a sense, disrupted the momentum of the market this week.
BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ENDS HIGHER, DESPITE FRIDAY SELL-OFF
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|79,830.15
|80,130.66
|78,605.81
|79,212.53
|24-Apr-25
|80,058.43
|80,173.92
|79,724.55
|79,801.43
|23-Apr-25
|80,142.09
|80,254.55
|79,506.90
|80,116.49
|22-Apr-25
|79,728.39
|79,824.30
|79,253.44
|79,595.59
|21-Apr-25
|78,903.09
|79,635.05
|78,776.06
|79,408.50
|18-Apr-25
|76,968.02
|78,616.77
|76,665.77
|78,553.20
|Weekly Returns
|+0.84%
Data Source: BSE
For the week April 25, 2025, Sensex gained +659 points or +0.84%. Sensex rallied in the first 3 days, before the political risk intervened. Sensex touched a weekly high of 80,255 and a low of 78,606; displaying high levels of volatility on Friday.
NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT SECTOR BOOSTS THE NIFTY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|24,289.00
|24,365.45
|23,847.85
|24,039.35
|24-Apr-25
|24,277.90
|24,347.85
|24,216.15
|24,246.70
|23-Apr-25
|24,357.60
|24,359.30
|24,119.95
|24,328.95
|22-Apr-25
|24,185.40
|24,242.60
|24,072.00
|24,167.25
|21-Apr-25
|23,949.15
|24,189.55
|23,903.65
|24,125.55
|18-Apr-25
|23,401.85
|23,872.35
|23,298.55
|23,851.65
|Weekly Returns
|+0.79%
Data Source: NSE
Despite the dollar index at 99.5 levels, the IT sector gave a leg-up to the Nifty this week. For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty gained +188 points or +0.79%, largely led by a rally in IT stocks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,366 and a low of 23,848; both on Friday.
NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STANDS OUT AMONG GENERIC INDICES
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|55,080.80
|55,213.90
|53,116.15
|53,570.20
|24-Apr-25
|55,094.05
|55,223.35
|54,912.90
|54,969.85
|23-Apr-25
|54,777.30
|55,076.25
|54,069.40
|55,041.10
|22-Apr-25
|54,177.65
|54,635.05
|53,843.85
|54,397.15
|21-Apr-25
|52,935.05
|54,025.00
|52,840.00
|53,974.45
|18-Apr-25
|52,286.35
|52,736.35
|52,061.80
|52,657.80
|Weekly Returns
|+1.73%
Data Source: NSE
Mid-cap IT led the rally in the week on the back of value buying. The good news is the mid-cap index is now decisively above 50,000 levels. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 55,224 and a low of 52,840; holding gains even amidst market volatility.
NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STILL FACES THE X-FACTOR
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|16,976.95
|17,013.80
|16,319.60
|16,547.20
|24-Apr-25
|16,984.05
|17,060.20
|16,936.05
|16,963.50
|23-Apr-25
|16,997.80
|17,065.35
|16,692.80
|16,969.75
|22-Apr-25
|16,856.50
|16,976.20
|16,740.75
|16,896.00
|21-Apr-25
|16,497.35
|16,793.85
|16,442.35
|16,773.35
|18-Apr-25
|16,318.10
|16,455.80
|16,274.30
|16,410.20
|Weekly Returns
|+0.83%
Data Source: NSE
Despite steady Brent and USDINR, the small cap index remained tentative with just +0.83% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,065 and a low of 16,320; with investors still nervous about the inherent risks of small cap stocks.
BANK NIFTY INDEX – REFLECTS AT-PAR RESULTS OF INDIAN BANKS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|55,233.55
|55,350.55
|54,176.45
|54,664.05
|24-Apr-25
|55,103.90
|55,550.45
|55,088.40
|55,201.40
|23-Apr-25
|56,097.10
|56,098.70
|55,162.50
|55,370.05
|22-Apr-25
|55,414.30
|55,961.20
|55,243.55
|55,647.20
|21-Apr-25
|54,891.25
|55,461.65
|54,674.95
|55,304.50
|18-Apr-25
|53,153.75
|54,407.20
|53,084.90
|54,290.20
|Weekly Returns
|+0.69%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +347 points or +0.69%. Results of private banks were on expected lines, but NIM pressures is an overhang amidst falling repo[ rates. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 56,099 and a low of 54,176, amidst late sell-off.
NIFTY IT INDEX – SEES THE RETURN OF VALUE BUYING
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|35,487.30
|35,941.45
|35,068.15
|35,562.25
|24-Apr-25
|35,463.60
|35,572.00
|35,197.30
|35,307.10
|23-Apr-25
|34,700.10
|35,522.75
|34,648.45
|35,414.65
|22-Apr-25
|34,075.60
|34,130.30
|33,789.15
|33,941.05
|21-Apr-25
|33,299.60
|34,528.55
|33,283.85
|34,135.05
|18-Apr-25
|32,832.65
|33,471.55
|32,470.95
|33,372.35
|Weekly Returns
|+6.56%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up a whopping 2,190 points or +6.56%, as value buying was back with a bang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,941 and a low of 33,283, gaining even in the midst of the Friday sell-off.
NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RALLIES AHEAD OF RELIANCE Q4 RESULTS
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|10,948.35
|11,016.10
|10,700.10
|10,788.65
|24-Apr-25
|10,923.45
|10,976.20
|10,903.25
|10,945.45
|23-Apr-25
|10,980.25
|10,992.70
|10,804.20
|10,957.15
|22-Apr-25
|10,970.90
|11,011.80
|10,888.30
|10,941.50
|21-Apr-25
|10,722.65
|10,968.15
|10,692.85
|10,946.35
|18-Apr-25
|10,558.65
|10,716.85
|10,479.75
|10,692.20
|Weekly Returns
|+0.90%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +96 points or +0.90%. Oil bounced on hopes that retail and Jio would offset O2C weakness in RIL. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,016 and a low of 10,693; amidst steady crude prices.
NIFTY AUTO INDEX – LOWER LENDING RATES THE NEW NARRATIVE
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|22,385.30
|22,541.90
|21,885.20
|21,994.50
|24-Apr-25
|22,426.90
|22,492.80
|22,286.85
|22,367.55
|23-Apr-25
|21,999.95
|22,456.90
|21,947.05
|22,424.45
|22-Apr-25
|21,837.05
|21,957.70
|21,729.80
|21,903.70
|21-Apr-25
|21,463.45
|21,848.15
|21,272.15
|21,826.00
|18-Apr-25
|21,152.00
|21,414.60
|20,953.10
|21,373.10
|Weekly Returns
|+2.91%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +621 points or +2.91%. With tariffs on hold, auto stocks gained from hopes of lower funding costs. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,542 and a low of 21,272 levels.
NIFTY FMCG INDEX – BELLWETHER Q4 PULLS DOWN FMCG
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|56,926.90
|57,121.80
|55,976.95
|56,532.35
|24-Apr-25
|57,582.65
|58,048.20
|56,784.45
|56,887.55
|23-Apr-25
|57,436.35
|57,559.25
|57,128.75
|57,497.90
|22-Apr-25
|56,471.00
|57,282.20
|56,263.55
|57,193.80
|21-Apr-25
|56,768.35
|56,789.75
|56,084.80
|56,130.20
|18-Apr-25
|56,303.15
|56,728.30
|56,008.65
|56,674.20
|Weekly Returns
|-0.25%
Data Source: NSE
For week to April 25, 2025, FMCG index closed -0.25% lower. Q4 results of HUL and Nestle India showed urban demand pressure and EBITDA margin stress, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,559 and a low of 55,977 levels.
NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA REMAINS A CAUTIOUS PLAY
|Date
|Open
|High
|Low
|Close
|25-Apr-25
|14,207.90
|14,269.65
|13,721.95
|13,829.80
|24-Apr-25
|14,125.75
|14,231.45
|14,029.60
|14,173.35
|23-Apr-25
|14,003.45
|14,129.55
|13,928.95
|14,117.25
|22-Apr-25
|13,842.55
|13,965.10
|13,734.70
|13,930.35
|21-Apr-25
|13,826.75
|13,838.70
|13,670.65
|13,819.40
|18-Apr-25
|13,559.50
|13,736.05
|13,545.05
|13,711.05
|Weekly Returns
|+0.87%
Data Source: NSE
For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +119 points or +0.87%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but it still remains a good defensive bet. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,270 and a low of 13,671, in the week.
