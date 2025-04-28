Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended April 25, 2025

The week saw FPIs net buying in equities to the tune of $2,040 Million. VIX, which had sobered to 15.47 levels in the previous week, spiked to 17.16 after the attacks in Pahalgam. Geopolitical risk, in a sense, disrupted the momentum of the market this week.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – ENDS HIGHER, DESPITE FRIDAY SELL-OFF

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 79,830.15 80,130.66 78,605.81 79,212.53 24-Apr-25 80,058.43 80,173.92 79,724.55 79,801.43 23-Apr-25 80,142.09 80,254.55 79,506.90 80,116.49 22-Apr-25 79,728.39 79,824.30 79,253.44 79,595.59 21-Apr-25 78,903.09 79,635.05 78,776.06 79,408.50 18-Apr-25 76,968.02 78,616.77 76,665.77 78,553.20 Weekly Returns +0.84%

Data Source: BSE

For the week April 25, 2025, Sensex gained +659 points or +0.84%. Sensex rallied in the first 3 days, before the political risk intervened. Sensex touched a weekly high of 80,255 and a low of 78,606; displaying high levels of volatility on Friday.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – IT SECTOR BOOSTS THE NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 24,289.00 24,365.45 23,847.85 24,039.35 24-Apr-25 24,277.90 24,347.85 24,216.15 24,246.70 23-Apr-25 24,357.60 24,359.30 24,119.95 24,328.95 22-Apr-25 24,185.40 24,242.60 24,072.00 24,167.25 21-Apr-25 23,949.15 24,189.55 23,903.65 24,125.55 18-Apr-25 23,401.85 23,872.35 23,298.55 23,851.65 Weekly Returns +0.79%

Data Source: NSE

Despite the dollar index at 99.5 levels, the IT sector gave a leg-up to the Nifty this week. For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty gained +188 points or +0.79%, largely led by a rally in IT stocks. Nifty touched a weekly high of 24,366 and a low of 23,848; both on Friday.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – STANDS OUT AMONG GENERIC INDICES

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 55,080.80 55,213.90 53,116.15 53,570.20 24-Apr-25 55,094.05 55,223.35 54,912.90 54,969.85 23-Apr-25 54,777.30 55,076.25 54,069.40 55,041.10 22-Apr-25 54,177.65 54,635.05 53,843.85 54,397.15 21-Apr-25 52,935.05 54,025.00 52,840.00 53,974.45 18-Apr-25 52,286.35 52,736.35 52,061.80 52,657.80 Weekly Returns +1.73%

Data Source: NSE

Mid-cap IT led the rally in the week on the back of value buying. The good news is the mid-cap index is now decisively above 50,000 levels. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 55,224 and a low of 52,840; holding gains even amidst market volatility.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – STILL FACES THE X-FACTOR

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 16,976.95 17,013.80 16,319.60 16,547.20 24-Apr-25 16,984.05 17,060.20 16,936.05 16,963.50 23-Apr-25 16,997.80 17,065.35 16,692.80 16,969.75 22-Apr-25 16,856.50 16,976.20 16,740.75 16,896.00 21-Apr-25 16,497.35 16,793.85 16,442.35 16,773.35 18-Apr-25 16,318.10 16,455.80 16,274.30 16,410.20 Weekly Returns +0.83%

Data Source: NSE

Despite steady Brent and USDINR, the small cap index remained tentative with just +0.83% gains. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,065 and a low of 16,320; with investors still nervous about the inherent risks of small cap stocks.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – REFLECTS AT-PAR RESULTS OF INDIAN BANKS

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 55,233.55 55,350.55 54,176.45 54,664.05 24-Apr-25 55,103.90 55,550.45 55,088.40 55,201.40 23-Apr-25 56,097.10 56,098.70 55,162.50 55,370.05 22-Apr-25 55,414.30 55,961.20 55,243.55 55,647.20 21-Apr-25 54,891.25 55,461.65 54,674.95 55,304.50 18-Apr-25 53,153.75 54,407.20 53,084.90 54,290.20 Weekly Returns +0.69%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Bank rallied +347 points or +0.69%. Results of private banks were on expected lines, but NIM pressures is an overhang amidst falling repo[ rates. The Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 56,099 and a low of 54,176, amidst late sell-off.

NIFTY IT INDEX – SEES THE RETURN OF VALUE BUYING

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 35,487.30 35,941.45 35,068.15 35,562.25 24-Apr-25 35,463.60 35,572.00 35,197.30 35,307.10 23-Apr-25 34,700.10 35,522.75 34,648.45 35,414.65 22-Apr-25 34,075.60 34,130.30 33,789.15 33,941.05 21-Apr-25 33,299.60 34,528.55 33,283.85 34,135.05 18-Apr-25 32,832.65 33,471.55 32,470.95 33,372.35 Weekly Returns +6.56%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty IT Index was up a whopping 2,190 points or +6.56%, as value buying was back with a bang. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,941 and a low of 33,283, gaining even in the midst of the Friday sell-off.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RALLIES AHEAD OF RELIANCE Q4 RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 10,948.35 11,016.10 10,700.10 10,788.65 24-Apr-25 10,923.45 10,976.20 10,903.25 10,945.45 23-Apr-25 10,980.25 10,992.70 10,804.20 10,957.15 22-Apr-25 10,970.90 11,011.80 10,888.30 10,941.50 21-Apr-25 10,722.65 10,968.15 10,692.85 10,946.35 18-Apr-25 10,558.65 10,716.85 10,479.75 10,692.20 Weekly Returns +0.90%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index was up +96 points or +0.90%. Oil bounced on hopes that retail and Jio would offset O2C weakness in RIL. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,016 and a low of 10,693; amidst steady crude prices.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – LOWER LENDING RATES THE NEW NARRATIVE

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 22,385.30 22,541.90 21,885.20 21,994.50 24-Apr-25 22,426.90 22,492.80 22,286.85 22,367.55 23-Apr-25 21,999.95 22,456.90 21,947.05 22,424.45 22-Apr-25 21,837.05 21,957.70 21,729.80 21,903.70 21-Apr-25 21,463.45 21,848.15 21,272.15 21,826.00 18-Apr-25 21,152.00 21,414.60 20,953.10 21,373.10 Weekly Returns +2.91%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +621 points or +2.91%. With tariffs on hold, auto stocks gained from hopes of lower funding costs. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 22,542 and a low of 21,272 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – BELLWETHER Q4 PULLS DOWN FMCG

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 56,926.90 57,121.80 55,976.95 56,532.35 24-Apr-25 57,582.65 58,048.20 56,784.45 56,887.55 23-Apr-25 57,436.35 57,559.25 57,128.75 57,497.90 22-Apr-25 56,471.00 57,282.20 56,263.55 57,193.80 21-Apr-25 56,768.35 56,789.75 56,084.80 56,130.20 18-Apr-25 56,303.15 56,728.30 56,008.65 56,674.20 Weekly Returns -0.25%

Data Source: NSE

For week to April 25, 2025, FMCG index closed -0.25% lower. Q4 results of HUL and Nestle India showed urban demand pressure and EBITDA margin stress, amid rising input costs. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,559 and a low of 55,977 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA REMAINS A CAUTIOUS PLAY

Date Open High Low Close 25-Apr-25 14,207.90 14,269.65 13,721.95 13,829.80 24-Apr-25 14,125.75 14,231.45 14,029.60 14,173.35 23-Apr-25 14,003.45 14,129.55 13,928.95 14,117.25 22-Apr-25 13,842.55 13,965.10 13,734.70 13,930.35 21-Apr-25 13,826.75 13,838.70 13,670.65 13,819.40 18-Apr-25 13,559.50 13,736.05 13,545.05 13,711.05 Weekly Returns +0.87%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to April 25, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index rallied +119 points or +0.87%. Pharma tariff uncertainty continues; but it still remains a good defensive bet. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,270 and a low of 13,671, in the week.