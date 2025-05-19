iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended May 16, 2025

19 May 2025 , 10:11 AM

FPIs were net buyers in equities to the tune of $521 Million this week. The ceasefire led to VIX falling sharply from 22.75 to 16.55 levels. Geopolitical risks remain elevated for markets, as the peace still appears to be quite tense.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – BENEFITS FROM GAP-UP OPENING

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 82,392.63 82,514.81 82,146.95 82,330.59
15-May-25 81,354.43 82,718.14 80,762.16 82,530.74
14-May-25 81,278.49 81,691.87 80,910.03 81,330.56
13-May-25 82,249.60 82,572.81 81,043.69 81,148.22
12-May-25 80,803.80 82,495.97 80,651.07 82,429.90
09-May-25 78,968.34 80,032.93 78,968.34 79,454.47
  Weekly Returns +3.62%

Data Source: BSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Sensex gained 2,876 points or +3.62%. However, the entire gains came purely from a gap-up opening. Sensex touched a weekly high of 82,718 and a low of 80,651; as Sensex closed around its Monday close.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – SHARP RALLY AS VIX PLUMMETS

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 25,064.65 25,070.00 24,953.05 25,019.80
15-May-25 24,694.45 25,116.25 24,494.45 25,062.10
14-May-25 24,613.80 24,767.55 24,535.55 24,666.90
13-May-25 24,864.05 24,973.80 24,547.50 24,578.35
12-May-25 24,420.10 24,944.80 24,378.85 24,924.70
09-May-25 23,935.75 24,164.25 23,935.75 24,008.00
  Weekly Returns +4.21%

Data Source: NSE

With the ceasefire in place, VIX tapered from 22.75 to 16.55 levels. Nifty gained +1,012 points or +4.21%. The US-China trade deal was also a positive. Nifty touched a weekly high of 25,116 and a low of 24,379; as the Nifty was also a gap-up story for the week.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – SOLID GAINS LED BY IT AND DEFENCE

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 56,760.25 57,170.15 56,549.20 57,060.50
15-May-25 56,327.60 56,578.80 56,053.65 56,530.85
14-May-25 55,718.20 56,197.15 55,524.00 56,136.40
13-May-25 55,495.90 55,796.50 55,265.20 55,520.70
12-May-25 54,750.60 55,442.10 54,587.65 55,416.05
09-May-25 52,097.30 53,336.95 52,093.90 53,223.35
  Weekly Returns +7.21%

Data Source: NSE

Once again, mid-cap index stood out in a tough market, helped by mid-cap IT and defence stocks. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 57,170 and a low of 54,588; with IT and defence leading the mid-cap rally higher.

NIFTY SMALL-CAP 100 INDEX – SOME SIGNS OF BOTTOM FISHING

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 17,336.05 17,575.30 17,259.55 17,560.40
15-May-25 17,225.20 17,257.60 17,156.70 17,239.95
14-May-25 16,997.15 17,159.85 16,931.10 17,147.45
13-May-25 16,791.15 16,913.55 16,732.05 16,903.40
12-May-25 16,613.80 16,779.30 16,569.20 16,767.30
09-May-25 15,771.50 16,130.05 15,765.35 16,085.65
  Weekly Returns +9.17%

Data Source: NSE

The small cap index gained +9.17%; as the ceasefire coaxed investors to turn risk-on. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,575 and a low of 16,569; as there was a mix of individual appetite and institutional buying returning to small cap stocks.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – RISES IN TANDEM WITH NIFTY

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 55,276.00 55,418.90 55,170.25 55,354.90
15-May-25 54,853.70 55,490.55 54,442.30 55,355.60
14-May-25 55,008.55 55,208.60 54,491.00 54,801.30
13-May-25 55,233.50 55,499.65 54,888.50 54,940.85
12-May-25 54,658.75 55,466.30 54,558.05 55,382.85
09-May-25 53,595.95 54,054.80 53,483.05 53,595.25
  Weekly Returns +3.28%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Nifty Bank gained +1,760 points or +3.28%, as banking results were broadly satisfactory. Banking is the new domestic play. Bank Nifty touched a weekly high of 55,500 and a low of 54,442, as the ceasefire lowered risk perception.

NIFTY IT INDEX – GAINS SHARPLY ON EXPECTED US RECOVERY

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 38,351.90 38,351.90 37,814.90 37,972.35
15-May-25 37,929.10 38,377.35 37,456.75 38,293.80
14-May-25 37,480.60 37,913.80 37,379.15 37,853.55
13-May-25 38,326.40 38,326.40 37,304.95 37,354.60
12-May-25 36,656.65 38,356.10 36,600.75 38,282.55
09-May-25 35,490.90 35,929.30 35,488.40 35,880.10
  Weekly Returns +5.83%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Nifty IT Index gained 5.83%, as US-UK deal and the US-China deal rekindled hopes of revival in corporate IT spending. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 38,377 and a low of 36,601. Dollar index (DXY) hardened to 101 levels this week.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – RISING BRENT BOOSTS OIL STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 11,530.80 11,614.75 11,509.80 11,595.10
15-May-25 11,407.65 11,565.50 11,334.80 11,532.25
14-May-25 11,300.85 11,415.05 11,299.45 11,396.00
13-May-25 11,365.75 11,420.40 11,237.45 11,258.25
12-May-25 11,251.40 11,370.95 11,247.65 11,361.65
09-May-25 10,889.00 11,034.80 10,885.20 11,016.70
  Weekly Returns +5.25%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Nifty Oil & Gas Index gained +578 points or +5.25%. Brent crude bounced to $65.5/bbl, amidst the US-UK trade deal. The Oil & Gas Index touched a weekly high of 11,615 and a low of 11,237; gaining steadily through the week.

NIFTY AUTO INDEX – ANOTHER WEEK OF SOLD GAINS

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 23,833.80 24,009.75 23,777.55 23,953.15
15-May-25 23,356.65 23,880.50 23,261.85 23,804.85
14-May-25 23,088.60 23,390.80 22,947.65 23,356.85
13-May-25 23,293.05 23,500.15 23,046.95 23,167.25
12-May-25 23,135.90 23,427.35 23,066.40 23,400.45
09-May-25 22,241.45 22,804.75 22,220.70 22,627.80
  Weekly Returns +5.86%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Nifty Auto Index gained +1,325 points or +5.86%. Sentiments around auto continue to be strong post the US-UK trade deal. Nifty Auto Index touched a weekly high of 24,010 and a low of 23,047 levels.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – A WEEK OF MIXED QUARTERLY RESULTS

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 56,909.80 57,090.45 56,590.90 57,061.80
15-May-25 56,410.15 56,939.55 56,063.30 56,685.95
14-May-25 56,340.40 56,596.95 56,040.70 56,351.70
13-May-25 57,061.30 57,363.60 56,208.80 56,334.15
12-May-25 56,498.15 57,160.70 56,354.80 57,101.40
09-May-25 55,203.20 55,703.70 55,038.50 55,633.00
  Weekly Returns +2.57%

Data Source: NSE

For week to May 16, 2025, FMCG index closed +2.57% higher. Most FMCG results have shown pressure on urban sales numbers and operating margins. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 57,597 and a low of 56,041 levels.

NIFTY HEALTHCARE INDEX – PHARMA GAINS DESPITE US UNCERTAINTY

Date Open High Low Close
16-May-25 14,164.55 14,164.55 14,022.20 14,072.35
15-May-25 13,993.05 14,130.35 13,916.50 14,114.35
14-May-25 13,876.20 14,007.00 13,797.15 13,986.00
13-May-25 13,825.80 14,031.40 13,825.40 13,899.45
12-May-25 13,637.70 13,778.40 13,445.85 13,765.50
09-May-25 13,508.95 13,697.15 13,503.40 13,672.80
  Weekly Returns +2.92%

Data Source: NSE

For the week to May 16, 2025, Nifty Healthcare Index gained +400 points or +2.92%. The bounce was despite the pharma sector uncertainty. The Healthcare Index touched a weekly high of 14,165 and a low of 13,446, for the week.

Related Tags

  • BankNifty
  • F&O
  • ITIndex
  • Midcap
  • nifty
  • SEBI
  • sensex
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on May 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 May 2025|02:01 PM
RIL moves Supreme Court for $1.73 Billion dispute with ONGC

RIL moves Supreme Court for $1.73 Billion dispute with ONGC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 May 2025|01:52 PM
Waaree Energies’ board approves ₹293 Crore acquisition

Waaree Energies’ board approves ₹293 Crore acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 May 2025|01:50 PM
Wanbury Secures ANVISA GMP Certification for Maharashtra Facility

Wanbury Secures ANVISA GMP Certification for Maharashtra Facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 May 2025|12:56 PM
Premier Energies Q4 profit rises 167%

Premier Energies Q4 profit rises 167%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 May 2025|11:03 AM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links

ATTENTION INVESTOR

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.