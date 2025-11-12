iifl-logo

CRUDEOIL

12 November, 2025 | 10:00 PM
SymbolCRUDEOIL
Last Traded Price5,255
Last Traded Date12-Nov-2025
UnitBBL
Open5,255
Previous Close5,391
ExchangeMCX
Chg (%)-2.52
High5,255
Low-
Value (Rs)5,25,000
Volume (Nos)1
CategoryEnergy
Open Interest0
Price Diff(Change)-136.00
Expiry Date19-Feb-2026

Top Stocks for Today - 13th November 2025

13 Nov 2025|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, etc.

TOP Gainers

Last Updated on: 13 November, 2025 | 08:44 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Silver M

13 Nov 2025

+3.5(0%)

Silver

13 Nov 2025

+3(0%)

Silver M

13 Nov 2025

+2(0%)

TOP Losers

Last Updated on: 13 November, 2025 | 08:44 AM

Commodity
Change (%)

Aluminium

13 Nov 2025

-0.07(0%)

Menthaoil

13 Nov 2025

-0.09(0%)

NATGASMINI

13 Nov 2025

-0.1(0%)

