In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 3.00 per share (150%) of face value of Rs.2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 85th Annual General Meeting (85th AGM), will be credited/dispatched on or after Saturday, August 10, 2024.