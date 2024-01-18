|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|150
|Final
|In line with the Companys Dividend Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has approved / recommended a dividend at the rate Rs. 3.00 per share (150%) of face value of Rs.2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming 85th Annual General Meeting (85th AGM), will be credited/dispatched on or after Saturday, August 10, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.