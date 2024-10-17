iifl-logo-icon 1
Bikaji Foods International Ltd EGM

700.9
(-1.66%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Bikaji Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Aug 202325 Sep 2023
COM 25/09/2023 Notices of NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2023) Copy of Newspaper advertisement for notice of NCLT convened meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2023) Proceedings of the NCLT convened separate meetings of Equity Shareholder and Unsecured Creditors held on Monday, September 25, 2023. Scrutinizer Report of the separate meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors on Monday, September 25, 2023. Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2023)

Bikaji Foods: Related News

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

Bikaji Foods arm to acquire 53% stake in Hazelnut Factory

17 Oct 2024|09:27 AM

Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

Bikaji Foods Board to Consider Acquisition of Stake in Ariba Foods

13 Aug 2024|12:57 PM

In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 crore

