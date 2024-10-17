|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Aug 2023
|25 Sep 2023
|COM 25/09/2023 Notices of NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2023) Copy of Newspaper advertisement for notice of NCLT convened meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2023) Proceedings of the NCLT convened separate meetings of Equity Shareholder and Unsecured Creditors held on Monday, September 25, 2023. Scrutinizer Report of the separate meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors on Monday, September 25, 2023. Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2023)
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
