|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommended of payment Final Dividend of Rs. 2/-per share (i.e. 100% of face value of Rs.2/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders, shall be subject to tax deducted at source as per the Indian Income Tax Act, 1961 (amended from time to time), and will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.
Invest wise with Expert advice
