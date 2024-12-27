We hereby inform that the Twentieth (20th) Annual Geneal Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held at 11.00 a.m. (IST) on August 24 2023 through VC/ OAVM in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI LODR Regulations and Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Friday August 18 2023 to Thursday August 24 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purposes as mentioned below: Symbol: INDIGO; Scrip Code: 539448 Type of Security : Equity Shares; Cut-off Date for e-Voting : Thursday August 17 2023 Purpose : Twentieth Annual General Meeting The Notice of the AGM and Annual Report for the FY 2022-23 will be sent in electronic mode to the members whose addresses are registered with Company/Depositories. Kindly take the same on record & display same on your website.