iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd EGM

359.3
(-0.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

JK Tyre & Indust CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Nov 202318 Dec 2023
Newspaper Advertisement of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18th December 2023 at 11.30 A.M. IST through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2023) Intimation of Cut-off Date and period for E-voting in respect of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 18th December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18th December 2023, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18th December 2023 Shareholders approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18th December 2023 - Appointment of an Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023)

JK Tyre & Indust: Related News

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

JK Tyre okays merger with arm Cavendish Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The proposed merger of Cavendish Industries and JK Tyre is subject to approval from regulatory bodies, stock exchanges.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 17th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: TVS Motor, Reliance Infrastructure, JK Tyre & Industries, etc.

Read More
JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

JK Tyre Reports 37% Q1 Profit Increase to ₹211 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|02:27 PM

JK Tyre is also a major player in Indian motorsport, promoting the sport and nurturing young talent for over 30 years.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.