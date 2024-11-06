|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Nov 2023
|18 Dec 2023
|Newspaper Advertisement of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 18th December 2023 at 11.30 A.M. IST through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2023) Intimation of Cut-off Date and period for E-voting in respect of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 18th December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 18th December 2023, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18th December 2023 Shareholders approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18th December 2023 - Appointment of an Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023)
