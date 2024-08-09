iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexus Select Trust Dividend

138.51
(-0.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:09:19 PM

Nexus Select CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202421 Nov 202421 Nov 20242.0072.007Final
eclared distributions of ? 3,040.61 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand Forty Point Six One million Only) / ? 2.007 (Indian Rupees Two Point Zero Zero Seven Only) per Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The distribution comprises 860.52 million (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred Sixty Point Five Two million Only) / ?0.568 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Five Six Eight Only) per Unit in the form of interest (less applicable taxes, if any), ? 1718.01 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Eighteen Point Zero One million Only) / ? 1.134 (Indian Rupees One Point One Three Four Only) per Unit in the form of dividend, ? 10.61 million (Indian Rupees Ten Point Six One million Only)/ ? 0.007 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Zero Zero Seven Only) per Unit in the form of other income and ? 451.47 million (Indian Rupees Four Hundred Fifty One Point Four Seven million Only) / ? 0.298 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Two Nine Eight Only), per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt;
Dividend30 Jul 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20242.152.15Final
Declared distributions of ? 3253 million / ? 2.147 per Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises ?1,046.87 million / ?0.691 per Unit in the form of interest ?1,886.18 million / ?1.245 per Unit in the form of dividend, ?24.24 million / ?0.016 per unit in the form of other income and ?295.43 million / ?0.195 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt.
Dividend9 May 202417 May 202417 May 20242.092.09Final
Declared distributions of ?3167.87 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand One Hundred Sixty Seven point Eight Seven million only) / ?2.091 (Indian Rupees Two point Zero Nine One only) per Unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The distribution comprises ?760.53 million (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Sixty point Five Three million only) / ?0.502 (Indian Rupees Zero point Five Zero Two only) per Unit in the form of interest (less applicable taxes, if any), ?1,625.60 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Five point Six Zero million only) / ?1.073 (Indian Rupees One point Zero Seven Three only) per Unit in the form of dividend, ?15.15 million (Indian Rupees Fifteen point One Five million only) / ?0.010 (Indian Rupees Zero point Zero One Zero only), per unit in the form of other income and ?766.59 million (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Sixty Six point Five Nine million only) / ?0.506 (Indian Rupees Zero point Five Zero Six only) per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt, to those who are the Unitholders of the Trust as on Friday, May 17, 2024
Dividend6 Feb 202414 Feb 202414 Feb 202422Final
Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024.

Nexus Select: Related News

Nexus REIT’s share worth ₹4,455 Crore may change hands

9 Aug 2024|10:44 AM

Furthermore, Blackstone has agreed to a voluntary lock-in for the remaining 6.3% ownership for a period of nine months.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

