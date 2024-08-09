|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|21 Nov 2024
|2.007
|2.007
|Final
|eclared distributions of ? 3,040.61 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand Forty Point Six One million Only) / ? 2.007 (Indian Rupees Two Point Zero Zero Seven Only) per Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The distribution comprises 860.52 million (Indian Rupees Eight Hundred Sixty Point Five Two million Only) / ?0.568 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Five Six Eight Only) per Unit in the form of interest (less applicable taxes, if any), ? 1718.01 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Seven Hundred Eighteen Point Zero One million Only) / ? 1.134 (Indian Rupees One Point One Three Four Only) per Unit in the form of dividend, ? 10.61 million (Indian Rupees Ten Point Six One million Only)/ ? 0.007 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Zero Zero Seven Only) per Unit in the form of other income and ? 451.47 million (Indian Rupees Four Hundred Fifty One Point Four Seven million Only) / ? 0.298 (Indian Rupees Zero Point Two Nine Eight Only), per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt;
|Dividend
|30 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|2.15
|2.15
|Final
|Declared distributions of ? 3253 million / ? 2.147 per Unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The distribution comprises ?1,046.87 million / ?0.691 per Unit in the form of interest ?1,886.18 million / ?1.245 per Unit in the form of dividend, ?24.24 million / ?0.016 per unit in the form of other income and ?295.43 million / ?0.195 per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt.
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|2.09
|2.09
|Final
|Declared distributions of ?3167.87 million (Indian Rupees Three Thousand One Hundred Sixty Seven point Eight Seven million only) / ?2.091 (Indian Rupees Two point Zero Nine One only) per Unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The distribution comprises ?760.53 million (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Sixty point Five Three million only) / ?0.502 (Indian Rupees Zero point Five Zero Two only) per Unit in the form of interest (less applicable taxes, if any), ?1,625.60 million (Indian Rupees One Thousand Six Hundred Twenty Five point Six Zero million only) / ?1.073 (Indian Rupees One point Zero Seven Three only) per Unit in the form of dividend, ?15.15 million (Indian Rupees Fifteen point One Five million only) / ?0.010 (Indian Rupees Zero point Zero One Zero only), per unit in the form of other income and ?766.59 million (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Sixty Six point Five Nine million only) / ?0.506 (Indian Rupees Zero point Five Zero Six only) per unit in the form of repayment of SPV level debt, to those who are the Unitholders of the Trust as on Friday, May 17, 2024
|Dividend
|6 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|2
|2
|Final
|Nexus Select Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 06, 2024.
