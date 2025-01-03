|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Aug 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|In compliance to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR, 2015, copies of notice to shareholders on Information regarding meeting of shareholders for amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited with NHPC Limited to be held through VC/ OAVM, published by way of newspaper advertisement on Saturday, 26th August, 2023 is submitted. Notices of meetings of equity shareholders, Secured creditors (whose debt value is more than Rs. 1 crore) and Unsecured creditors (whose debt value is more than Rs. 1 crore) to approve the Scheme of Amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited (a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC Limited) (Transferor Company) and NHPC Limited (Transferee Company) scheduled to be held on 29.09.2023 are submitted. In continuation to our letters dated 26.08.2023 and in compliance to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR, 2015, copies of notice to shareholders on Information regarding meeting of shareholders for amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited with NHPC Limited to be held through VC/OAVM published by way of newspaper advertisement on Monday, 28.08.2023 is submitted. In continuation to our letter dated 26.08.2023, Copies of Notice of meeting of Equity shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors (Form CAA 2) of NHPC Limited, published by way of newspaper advertisement on Monday 28.08.2023 is submitted (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2023) Proceedings of meetings of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors convened as per the order of Honble Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 23.02.2023, held on 29.09.2023 to approve scheme of amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited (a wholly owned Subsidiary of NHPC Limited) (Transferor Company) and NHPC Limited (Transferee Company) are submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2023) Voting result and Scrutinisers Report of meetings of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors of NHPC Limited convened pursuant to order of the Honble Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated 23.02.2023 to approve the scheme of amalgamation of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC Limited) (Transferor Company) and NHPC Limited (Transferee Company) are submitted. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
