|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 May 2023
|19 Oct 2023
|19 Oct 2023
|5
|50
|Final
|In accordance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 43 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), it is further informed that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per share for the financial year 2022-23 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company Intimation for fixation of record Date for payment of Final Dividend to the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2023) Company has decided to postpone record Fixed for payment of Dividend. You are requested to kindly take note on the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2023) Intimation under Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 Fixation of Record Date for payment of Dividend as approved by the shareholder in the Annual General Meeting held on 27th September 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2023)
