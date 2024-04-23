|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Apr 2024
|18 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.04.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on May 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Disclosure of voting results at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.