This is to inform that by an order dated December 7, 2023, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench has directed to hold separate meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation of Saankhya Labs Private Limited and Saankhya Strategic Electronics Private Limited with Tejas Networks Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 Newspaper Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers report and Voting Results of the meeting of the Equity Shareholder of Tejas Networks Limited held on Friday, February 09, 2024 Consolidated Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the meeting of Unsecured Creditors of Tejas Networks Limited held on Friday, February 09, 2024 Proceedings of the meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of Tejas Networks limited held through video conferencing and audio-visual means pursuant to the directions of NCLT Bengaluru Bench (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Transcript of the NCLT Convened meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2024)