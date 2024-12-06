This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 4, 2024) has inter-alia, approved a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of 100% i.e., Re. 1/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above-mentioned dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting, shall be paid within 30 days of such approval.