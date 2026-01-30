₹35,587.44
(-1,640.14)(-4.4%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹36,708.12
Prev. Close
₹37,227.58
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹35,554.76
₹36,708.12
Performance
One Week (%)
0.82
One Month (%)
10.62
One Year (%)
-6.82
YTD (%)
8.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Wipro Ltd
203.1
205.4
202.25
7,44,850
Tata Elxsi Ltd
4,407.75
4,639.9
4,383.1
57,482
Infosys Ltd
1,258.15
1,298.3
1,255.55
5,71,248
Mphasis Ltd
2,354
2,405
2,353.8
10,587
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
2,510.6
2,587.95
2,504.05
1,81,207
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,285.3
1,380
1,284.1
14,20,581
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
8,001.5
8,094.75
7,835.85
8,328
Cyient Ltd
958.15
963.85
948
12,929
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,409.4
1,475.5
1,405.1
2,91,889
LTIMindtree Ltd
4,577.5
4,749.45
4,569
6,843
Persistent Systems Ltd
5,062.15
5,268.2
5,038.2
84,684
Tata Technologies Ltd
573.8
580.05
573
43,793
Coforge Ltd
1,218.8
1,274.95
1,215.3
1,81,590
KPIT Technologies Ltd
725.9
746.3
721.5
1,04,796
Invest wise with Expert advice
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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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