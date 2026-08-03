1,584.12
(15.85)(1.01%)
03 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM
Open
1,580.73
Prev. Close
1,568.26
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
1,575.09
1,588.81
Performance
One Week (%)
0.07
One Month (%)
-0.15
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
-0.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,533.3
1,565.4
1,510.7
7,197
General Insurance Corporation of India
357.8
363.5
357.25
31,955
Life Insurance Corporation of India
424.35
431.2
423.45
1,98,479
New India Assurance Company Ltd
175
179.95
174.7
53,513
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
550.5
555.05
549.1
10,39,011
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
514
521.2
507.05
48,695
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,909.1
1,913
1,882.75
27,993
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,651.45
1,669
1,620.9
45,756
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd
150.5
154.25
143.55
2,89,909
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
590.5
600
586.5
28,516
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
86.28
88.66
86.28
77,701
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
263
264.25
253
55,306
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
361.2
369.9
358.9
5,242
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.
3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM
Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.
29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM
Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.
28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM
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