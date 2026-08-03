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BSE Insurance

BSE Insurance SHARE PRICE

1,584.12

(15.85)negative-bottom arrow(1.01%)

03 Aug , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

1,580.73

Prev. Close

1,568.26

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

1,575.09

Select price range

1,588.81

Performance

One Week (%)

0.07

One Month (%)

-0.15

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

-0.15

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BSE Insurance LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Max Financial Services Ltd

1,533.3

1,565.4

1,510.7

7,197

General Insurance Corporation of India

357.8

363.5

357.25

31,955

Life Insurance Corporation of India

424.35

431.2

423.45

1,98,479

New India Assurance Company Ltd

175

179.95

174.7

53,513

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

550.5

555.05

549.1

10,39,011

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

514

521.2

507.05

48,695

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

1,909.1

1,913

1,882.75

27,993

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

1,651.45

1,669

1,620.9

45,756

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd

150.5

154.25

143.55

2,89,909

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd

590.5

600

586.5

28,516

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd

86.28

88.66

86.28

77,701

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd

263

264.25

253

55,306

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

361.2

369.9

358.9

5,242

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Top NEWS

Closing Bell: SENSEX NIFTY Today | Nifty settles above 24,700 as IT stocks rally; CAS rollout boosts late-session gains

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Indian benchmark indices ended sharply higher on August 3, with the Sensex gaining 544 points and the Nifty closing at 24,774. Strong buying in IT stocks, easing crude oil prices, improving FII sentiment, and the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) drove the rally, while investors remained focused on the upcoming RBI policy meeting.

3 Aug 2026|05:57 PM

Closing Bell: Nifty Reclaims 24,250 as IT Rallies for Third Straight Day and FIIs Turn Net Buyers

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Indian stock markets ended sharply higher on July 29, 2026, with the Sensex gaining 888.68 points and the Nifty closing at 24,250.20. The rally was driven by sustained buying in IT stocks, positive FII inflows, lower market volatility, and expectations of an unchanged US Federal Reserve interest rate. Infosys led the IT surge, while broad-based gains across FMCG, Metals, Pharma, and Financials boosted overall market sentiment.

29 Jul 2026|06:14 PM

SENSEX NIFTY Today - IT Stocks Rally as Investors Shift Away from Global AI Selloff Concerns

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Indian stock markets remained flat on Tuesday, but IT stocks surged as investors shifted focus from global AI hardware concerns toward Indian software companies. TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCLTech led the rally.

28 Jul 2026|11:46 AM

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